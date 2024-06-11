Update on Dylan Wright After Hard Lethbridge Crash
At the second round of the Canadian MX Triple Crown Series at Lethbridge MX in Alberta, Canada, reigning 450cc Champion Dylan Wright had a scary crash in the second moto. Wright started 1-2 for second overall at the season opener and entered round two tied in points with KTM’s Jess Pettis, who went 2-1 for the overall win at the opener. At the second round, Wright claimed the moto win in the first race of the day then had a scary crash at high speed in the second race while leading. The Honda Canada/GDR/Fox Racing team provided an update on Wright’s condition, as well as Tyler Medaglia, who also went down, in a first turn crash in the start of the first 250cc moto.
The team posted the following update:
Extremely tough weekend at the track for @dylan.wright9 and @t_medaglia as both suffered injuries at round 2 of @triplecrownseries
DYLAN UPDATE: after winning Moto 1, Dylan suffered an enormous get-off while leading Moto 2. The high speed crash caused injuries to the lung, ribs, heart, and shoulder, along with a concussion. Dylan is currently in a hospital in Lethbridge and is currently out indefinitely. We will update again on Dylan’s health status when we have more information.
TYLER UPDATE: after passing concussion protocol this week for his lap 1 crash in Calgary, Tyler was involved in another first turn crash in Moto 1 at Lethbridge. Tyler did continue to race but has to pull out shortly after due to major pain and discomfort. Tyler is being re-evaluated this week and the current goal is to return for round 4 at Gopher Dunes on July 7 giving him close to a month to recover.
Wishing Dylan and Tyler both a speedy recovery.