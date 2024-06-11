After a wrist injury hindered his Monster Energy AMA Supercross championship hopes, Haiden Deegan is having a breakout year in his sophomore season of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The second-generation rider has claimed four of the first six motos and all three 250 Class overall wins so far this year. Deegan left round three with a 23-point advantage over both Chance Hymas and Tom Vialle, so although there are 16 motos remaining on the schedule, he is the championship favorite in the early going.

So, how does Deegan’s perfect three-for-three in overall wins to start this season compare to other such feats in history? We’re looking at the entire history of the 125 two-stroke/250 four-stroke class here. Spoiler, in the previous eight times it has happened prior to Deegan, all seven riders went on to win the championship!