LIQUI MOLY: From One Product in 1957 to the World’s Highest Level Today

June 11, 2024 2:05pm | by:
LIQUI MOLY: From One Product in 1957 to the World’s Highest Level Today

Now a big part of the successful LIQUI MOLY Beta factory debut season in Monster Energy AMA Supercross, LIQUI MOLY continues a long run from humble roots to the very top of the powersports game. LIQUI MOLY’s Legacy of Excellence and Innovation has created a globally-renowned manufacturer of high-quality lubricants, motor oils, additives, has carved a niche for itself in the powersports industry. It’s pretty wild how simply it all started, though.

Founded in 1957 in Ulm, Germany, the journey began with a singular product: the MoS2 anti-friction lubricant. This groundbreaking product quickly gained popularity, laying the foundation for the company's future success. Over the years, LIQUI MOLY expanded its product line, developing a wide range of lubricants and additives designed to enhance the performance and longevity of various engines.

At the highest level, LIQUI MOLY competes in MotoGP in partnership with Moto2 and Moto3 teams. Every single bike on the track in the Moto2 and Moto3 classes uses LIQUI MOLY products exclusively. By providing cutting-edge lubricants and additives to all teams, LIQUI MOLY plays a crucial role in optimizing the performance of MotoGP bikes, ensuring they operate at peak efficiency under the most demanding conditions. 

LIQUI MOLY’s journey in powersports is a story of relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation. As the powersports industry evolves, LIQUI MOLY remains committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible, ensuring that riders and their machines can perform at their best, no matter the challenge.

