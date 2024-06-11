LIQUI MOLY: From One Product in 1957 to the World’s Highest Level Today
Now a big part of the successful LIQUI MOLY Beta factory debut season in Monster Energy AMA Supercross, LIQUI MOLY continues a long run from humble roots to the very top of the powersports game. LIQUI MOLY’s Legacy of Excellence and Innovation has created a globally-renowned manufacturer of high-quality lubricants, motor oils, additives, has carved a niche for itself in the powersports industry. It’s pretty wild how simply it all started, though.
Founded in 1957 in Ulm, Germany, the journey began with a singular product: the MoS2 anti-friction lubricant. This groundbreaking product quickly gained popularity, laying the foundation for the company's future success. Over the years, LIQUI MOLY expanded its product line, developing a wide range of lubricants and additives designed to enhance the performance and longevity of various engines.
At the highest level, LIQUI MOLY competes in MotoGP in partnership with Moto2 and Moto3 teams. Every single bike on the track in the Moto2 and Moto3 classes uses LIQUI MOLY products exclusively. By providing cutting-edge lubricants and additives to all teams, LIQUI MOLY plays a crucial role in optimizing the performance of MotoGP bikes, ensuring they operate at peak efficiency under the most demanding conditions.
On the off-road side, the Red Bull Romaniacs hard enduro event pushes bikes to their limits, and LIQUI MOLY’s involvement in this grueling event highlights its commitment to supporting the most demanding segments of powersports. The extreme terrain and unpredictable conditions of the Red Bull Romaniacs require lubricants that can withstand immense pressure and maintain performance. LIQUI MOLY’s products are designed to meet these challenges, providing reliability and protection in the harshest environments.
In motocross, the MXGP World Championship is another area where LIQUI MOLY’s excellence shines. By partnering with a top MXGP team like Factory Beta, LIQUI MOLY is trusted to help deliver reliability and performance for some of the highest-tech bikes in the sport, raced under the most demanding conditions.
LIQUI MOLY is also a partner of Beta Motorcycles, both in Italy and the USA, which further exemplifies its dedication to powersports. Beta, a brand synonymous with quality and performance, chooses LIQUI MOLY as the first fill in every bike that comes off the assembly line. Beta bikes benefit from LIQUI MOLY’s extensive range of products designed to enhance engine performance and longevity. Whether it's enduro, trial, or motocross, LIQUI MOLY’s lubricants and additives provide Beta riders with the confidence and reliability needed to excel in their respective disciplines.
LIQUI MOLY’s journey in powersports is a story of relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation. As the powersports industry evolves, LIQUI MOLY remains committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible, ensuring that riders and their machines can perform at their best, no matter the challenge.