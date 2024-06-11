Kordel Caro Creates Unique Trophy for Jett Lawrence’s 450SX Championship

The trophy that Kordel designed took many hours to make and features woodworking, meticulous glass painting, and half of a full-sized Alpinestars helmet set into the glass. This blending of different art styles and techniques really highlights what a good trophy can be. As a helmet artist, Kordel featured his own passion and skill set in the trophy with the fully custom, hand-painted helmet being the main feature of the design. Small details throughout the piece include Jett’s finishing position of each race on the backside and a handcrafted wooden base, completed with the help of a family member. So on the first race of the Pro Motocross season, he drove the trophy to the track and carried the heavy work of art into the pits, looking to gift the trophy to Jett. Kordel was able to share his creation with people equally as passionate about the sport.

After snapping a couple of photos inside of the Honda tent of the trophy, Christian met with Kordel to take the first look at the trophy. A moment later, Christian stepped away, and Jett’s parents, Darren and Emma, came out of the truck, immediately taking interest in the trophy. With a personal understanding of hard work and humble beginnings, they looked at all the details up and down, appreciative of the time and effort that Kordel put into the project for their son's recent accomplishment. They were impressed to say the least. After talking about the details of the trophy with Kordel, they discussed the logistics and care it required to get this trophy back home in one piece. It can be tricky for athletes after race day to figure out how to get their trophies from the series and gifts from the fans back to their homes across the country. It’s common to see custom paintings, drawings, and personal photos all given to the riders on race day as fans wait in line to get a photo and autograph from their favorite rider, capitalizing on the one chance they might get to see them all year. After reflecting on the trophy Darren said “It’s sick! It’s unreal, the craftsmanship and time they put into it. It’s humbling that someone would do that.” It wasn’t long before Jett himself came out of the truck to admire the handiwork and talent that went into it. Jett, not expecting what was waiting for him, walked out of the truck and over to Kordel and Christian. According to Jett, “I was just told a guy had a gift for me. I was like ‘ah ok.’” Jett’s reaction was great. Kordel got to share the story of the trophy with him. Jett took several minutes to appreciate every detail in his few minutes of free time before the races began. Jett mentioned he got a few custom gifts from people but said “So far this has been the coolest this year, I like the helmet paint job. That’s sick!” So many people admire Jett for his capabilities on a dirt bike, it was awesome to see Jett give that same admiration for someone else's work.