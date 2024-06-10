"First moto I went down while leading, that was a stupid mistake," said Deegan. "Those bumps were super slippery if you trust the front end, and I trusted it too much. I got up and I was like, 'Tom is not beating me again! That is not happening.' Just rode my heart out, got the pass and got the first moto win.”

Heck of a battle.

“I saw Haiden crash in the corner and actually pick up the bike really fast,” said Vialle. “He got back up in front of me and I was able to pass him in the next corner. I was able to lead for maybe three laps, and he passed me with a lap to go before the finish line. It was a good moto, we spent most of the race together. It was a good fight and we were way faster than the other guys. We pushed each other right until the last lap.”

Vialle made an error while trying to hold Deegan at bay. There was an inside line he knew Deegan would try to use against him. Deegan got close, but couldn't quite get there. On the next lap Vialle knew Deegan would try again, until he straight up….forgot!

“When I went outside I was like, 'Oh he’s going to pass me,'" Vialle said with a laugh. "And I was like, 'Why am I doing that [going outside].' Because the lap before he almost passed me and I knew I had to go inside and then I forgot it.”