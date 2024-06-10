The third round of the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship went off at Thunder Valley Raceway in Colorado over the weekend, and just like the first two rounds, there was plenty of action, including another points-lead change in the 450 Class. To gain a better understanding of how it all played out, we sent questions to former pro, and NBC Pit Reporter, Jason Thomas.

The start at Thunder Valley is unique. Not only is it uphill, but the elevation at Thunder Valley is extremely high, which means bikes are already down on power. On top of all that, it funnels into a righthand first turn! Is this combination ultra tricky for the riders, or is it all in a day’s work for the pros

The elevation is definitely a unique aspect for how riders need to approach the start. It presents a question of which gear to start in (first or second). That’s not a question at literally any other race on the schedule. Even at the Denver supercross, riders are using different gearing, which allows them to utilize second gear more easily. The decision comes down to whether or not the ECU setting, gearing ratio, and power delivery can handle the load that second gear will put on the engine. If riders don’t launch off the line with urgency, they will get squeezed and a poor start is a certainty. First gear will certainly give that launch but it also requires an immediate shift which can deter forward drive. Second gear will pull longer, but if that jump isn’t quick enough it won’t matter because they’ll get squeezed off by riders on each side. It’s a personal decision that everyone needs to make given their unique setup.

For context, the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing riders were split on this decision. I can’t remember which direction, but I do know three riders went with one route and two went the other way. On the same motorcycle, that speaks to how narrow the margin is for which way to go.

Even better, Jett Lawrence straight-up forgot to put his bike in first gear in the first moto. He accidentally went with second, out of habit.