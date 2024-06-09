Watch: Thunder Valley National Video Highlights & Results
Video highlights from the Thunder Valley National, round three of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) claimed his third straight overall win over Chance Hymas (Honda) and Tom Vialle (KTM).
In the premier class, Jett Lawrence (Honda) returned to the center of the podium over Hunter Lawrence (Honda) and Justin Cooper (Yamaha).
Read our full post-race write-up.
Check out the post-race videos highlights as well as the post-race SMX Insider show, post-race press conference, and results from the Thunder Valley National.
Thunder Valley National
Video Highlights/Recaps/Analysis
250 Class Highlights
450 Class Highlights
Overall Results
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|1 - 2
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|4 - 1
|Honda CRF250R
|3
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, CA
|2 - 4
|KTM 250 SX-F
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|5 - 3
|Honda CRF250R
|5
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|3 - 7
|Kawasaki KX250
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|2 - 1
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|1 - 2
|Honda CRF450R
|3
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|3 - 3
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|4 - 6
|GasGas MC 450F
|5
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|6 - 5
|KTM 450 SX-F
Championship Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|144
|2
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|121
|3
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, CA
|121
|4
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|119
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|99
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|129
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|123
|3
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|113
|4
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|109
|5
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|100