Video highlights from the Thunder Valley National, round three of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) claimed his third straight overall win over Chance Hymas (Honda) and Tom Vialle (KTM).

In the premier class, Jett Lawrence (Honda) returned to the center of the podium over Hunter Lawrence (Honda) and Justin Cooper (Yamaha).

Thunder Valley National

Video Highlights/Recaps/Analysis

250 Class Highlights