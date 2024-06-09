The third round of the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship delivered yet another exciting and unpredictable day of racing. Thunder Valley Motocross Park brought the thunder and the lightning—literally. Over night, strong winds knocked over the facility’s sign at the top part of the track! And a lightning strike moments before the start of the points-paying motos brought a 30-minute weather delay to start the afternoon. The fourth and final moto of the day saw rain fall right before the gates dropped. The 450 Class raced first today, so we will start there.

Well, Jett Lawrence had quite the rebound. While it was his older brother Hunter who brought lightning of his own and struck first, winning 450 moto one, Jett bested his brother after their battle in the second moto to take not only the race win but also the overall win. The Lawrence brother duo tied on 47 points on the weekend, but Jett’s 2-1 got the overall nod over Hunter’s 1-2.

“Yeah, the little shit got me!” laughed Hunter Lawrence after the race.

So, one of the big questions from the round two Hangtown Motocross Classic was answered. Although banged up, Jett was able to rebound. He is far from fully healthy, but he is damn healthy enough to still win races and overalls! After the first moto he told pit report Jason Thomas his shoulder was bothering him during the moto, and he backed it down some knowing the second moto would be difficult. Long-game thinking from the 20-year-old.

“Going into that second moto my legs were shot, but I dug deep and just kept telling myself to stay there [with the leaders]," said Jett Lawrence. "I capitalized on a mistake by Hunter [Lawrence] and kept going after J-Coop. I didn't necessarily expect to be up here [in first], but it feels awesome after last weekend.”