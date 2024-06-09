At the third round of the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) finished 1-2 for his third straight overall win to start the season. The #38 has won four of the first six motos to win the season as Chance Hymas (Honda) picked up the maiden 250 moto win of his career in moto two. Hymas' 4-1 claimed second overall over Tom Vialle's (KTM) 2-4.

The overall podium trio spoke with the media in the post-race press conference.