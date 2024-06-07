On Saturday, the third round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place at Thunder Valley Motocross Park in Lakewood, Colorado. This round will also be the 20th round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).
Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 12 p.m. EDT/9 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the motos starting at 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific, with the 450 Class racing first this weekend.
Starting at 4 p.m. Eastern/1 p.m. Pacific, NBC will start a live broadcast of the first 250 moto followed by the second 450 moto.
Viewers outside the U.S. can watch via the SuperMotocross Video Pass at the same times.
CNBC will run a re-air of the Thunder Valley National motos on Monday at 2 a.m. EDT/Sunday at 11 p.m. PDT.
Remember, you can also listen live to all 31 rounds of SMX on the NBC Sports Audio Channel 85 on Sirius XM.
And the ninth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP of Latvia) takes place on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos). You can watch both days live on www.mxgp-tv.com. The second motos will be shown live on CBS Sports starting at 9 a.m. Eastern/6 a.m. Pacific.
The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series will be in action again at the June 22 and 23 Snowshoe GNCC in West Virginia.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV | Online Schedule
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
- MXGP
MXGP of LatviaEMX125 & EMX250
Sunday, June 9
2024 Standings
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|97
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|84
|3
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, CA
|81
|4
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|78
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|62
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|90
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|82
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|69
|4
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|69
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|67
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jorge Prado
|402
|2
|Tim Gajser
|400
|3
|Jeffrey Herlings
|336
|4
|Romain Febvre
|327
|5
|Pauls Jonass
|274
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Kay de Wolf
|396
|2
|Lucas Coenen
|337
|3
|Simon Laengenfelder
|333
|5
|Liam Everts
|304
|4
|Andrea Adamo
|299
Other Links
2024 Souvenir Program
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
View the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship souvenir program.
General
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Thunder Valley National
Thunder Valley National Race Center
Thunder Valley National Injury Report
Thunder Valley National provisional entry lists:
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
General
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Thunder Valley Motocross Park
Address: 701 S Rooney Rd, Morrison, CO 80465
Practice & Qualifying — 12 a.m. Eastern/9 a.m. Pacific
Main Program — 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific
Tickets
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Get tickets to the Thunder Valley National.
Track Map
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Race Day Schedule
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
- Motocross
Local Time () Track Time (MDT) Saturday 7:00am 7:00am Rider Services / Will Call Opens 7:15am 7:15am Riders Meeting at AMA Semi 7:30am 7:30am Chapel Service at AMA Semi 8:00am 8:00am 450MX Group B Qualifying 1 8:20am 8:20am 450MX Group A Qualifying 1 8:35am 8:35am Track Maintenance 8:50am 8:50am 250MX Group A Qualifying 1 9:10am 9:10am 250MX Group B Qualifying 1 9:30am 9:30am Track Maintenance 9:40am 9:40am 450MX Group B Start Practice (Off Gate) 9:45am 9:45am 450MX Group B Qualifying 2 10:05am 10:05am 450MX Group A Start Practice (Off Gate) 10:10am 10:10am 450MX Group A Qualifying 2 10:30am 10:30am 250MX Group A Start Practice (Off Gate) 10:35am 10:35am 250MX Group A Qualifying 2 10:55am 10:55am 250MX Group B Start Practice (Off Gate) 11:00am 11:00am 250MX Group B Qualifying 2 11:15am 11:15am Track Maintenance 11:45am 11:45am 450MX Consolation Race 12:00pm 12:00pm 250MX Consolation Race 12:30pm 12:30pm Opening Ceremonies 1:00pm 1:00pm 450 Class Sight Lap/Top 5 Rider Introduction 1:15pm 1:15pm 450MX Moto #1 (30 Minutes + 2 Laps) 1:50pm 1:50pm Podium Interviews 2:00pm 2:00pm 250 Class Sight Lap/ Top 5 Rider Introduction 2:15pm 2:15pm 250MX Moto #1 (30 Minutes + 2 Laps) 2:50pm 2:50pm Podium Interviews 3:00pm 3:00pm 450 Class Sight Lap 3:15pm 3:15pm 450MX Moto #2 (30 Minutes + 2 Laps) 3:50pm 3:50pm 450 Winners Circle 4:00pm 4:00pm 250 Class Sight Lap 4:15pm 4:15pm 250MX Moto #2 (30 Minutes + 2 Laps) 4:50pm 4:50pm 250 Winners Circle