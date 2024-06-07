Anstie, Clason, and Starling to Participate in NFL’s Kenny Moore II Softball Game Tonight

Max Anstie, Cade Clason, and Justin Starling are gearing up today, but not for anything motocross related! The trio is set to compete in a celebrity softball game hosted by NFL player Kenny Moore II. Moore, a defensive player for the Indianapolis Colts, attended the Foxborough Supercross in April and wants to build a relationship with the supercross industry. So, he invited Anstie, Clason, and Starling out to his inaugural celebrity softball game, which benefits his Love One foundation.

Tonight at 6 p.m. at Lowndes High School baseball field in Valdosta, Georgia, about one hour away from MTF where he trains, Anstie will make his softball debut.

Moore’s foundation, according to its website, “exists to help families and individuals overcome hardships by providing them with the tools needed to achieve success and fulfill their dreams.”

Play ball!

For more information on Moore’s foundation, visit loveone.foundation.