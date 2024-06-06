Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing announced updates on Michael Mosiman and Nate Thrasher today, with injuries that will sideline them presumably for the rest of the AMA Pro Motocross campaign. Mosiman signed with the team and joined them briefly for the Seattle Supercross before going down with another injury. When Mosiman's signing was announced, the team said it was a multi-year deal, so he has time to heal and and race, even if it's for the 2025 season.

It's been quite a rollercoaster ride for Mosiman, who just two years ago was so fast that he was battling Hunter and Jett Lawrence at times both indoors and out. Early in the 2022 season he and Hunter Lawrence appeared as the riders most likely to challenge Christian Craig for the 2022 250SX West Region Supercross Championship. He started to struggle with crashes, though, and never really got going during the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross campaign, failing to even record a top-five finish. He came back for Pro Motocross and injured his shoulder badly. Then, his tenure at Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull GasGas ended, and he was left without a ride for a bit. Although he was linked to, for a bit, with rumors of a Triumph deal.

Instead, he was spotted riding with Star Yamaha, and then the team finally announced a deal prior to Seattle. Mosiman has proven speed and showed it again with his fast qualifying time in Seattle (which he did log in the B group session, separate from the top riders in points, who practice in the A group). However, he's been unable to find any consistency over the last two seasons, and that struggle continues as of now.

Mosiman has talent and speed and that's no doubt why Star is still investing in him, and hoping he can finally put together a run of health.