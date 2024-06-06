The third round of the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place this Saturday in Lakewood, Colorado, at the Toyota Thunder Valley National. Check out the report below for a look at who watch the action from the sidelines.

450 Class

Derek Drake – Back | Out

Drake is dealing with a lingering lower back injury. The team hopes he can return for a few nationals at the end of the season.

Jett Lawrence – Leg | In

Lawrence had a big crash on the first lap at Hangtown and took a hit to his right hip and leg. The footpeg on his motorcycle took a “chunk out of his leg,” but he’s ready to race at Thunder Valley.

Garrett Marchbanks – Thumb | Out

Marchbanks will be back at some point this season following a crash on media day at Fox Raceway before the season opener, which reinjured the thumb he’d hurt during supercross, but it won’t be this weekend.

Phil Nicoletti – Knee | Out

Nicolett went down early in the second moto at Hangtown. He sustained a knee injury, although as of now, the extent of the injury is unclear. He’s out for Thunder Valley.