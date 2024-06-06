Dante Oliveira returned for the first time since his Camp Coker win at round four to end the day fourth place in the XC1 class while Craig Delong would round out the top five. Also interesting to see is that after just under three hours of racing, the entire top ten of the XC1 class were separated by just around three minutes, and the top seven of them were less than a one minute apart! Lyndon Snodgrass, Mike Witkowski, Evan Smith, Josh Strang, and Grant Baylor would round out those top ten spots in that order.

There were a number of shakeups in the rest of the XC2 class. Early leader Liam Draper would suffer a pretty hard crash that would end his day early, while Thad Duvall who ran in podium contention early would be forced to make a wheel change in the woods after his rear tire came off the rim, destroying the mousse in the process. With these two front runners out of contention, the door was left wide open for guys like Toby Cleveland to come through the pack after a first lap crash to take his career best XC2 finish in fourth while Jason Lipscomb rounded out the top five of the XC2 class.

ONE MORE BEFORE SUMMER BREAK

With eight rounds in the books, only one race stands between GNCC competitors and the annual GNCC summer break. The infamous Snowshoe GNCC will be taking place in a few weeks, after which racers will have the time to regroup and spend the hot and humid summer months preparing for the final four rounds of the 2024 season when the series picks back up Labor Day weekend.

With the Mason-Dixon win, Girroir has opened up a 34-point lead over Baylor, so regardless of what happens at Snowshoe, Girroir will lead the series into the summer break. Baylor always seems to get even better down the stretch, so Girroir will have to stay on his toes to maintain strong points lead. XC2 points leader Davis actually holds 23 XC2 class points over second place racer Riordan. Snowshoe is a rugged and grueling event where anything can happen, and only time will tell if there could be any major upsets leading into the summer break.