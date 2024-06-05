The 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship saw round two completed on Saturday in Northern California. Here's a quick look at some Hangtown Motocross Classic stats, rider vlogs, videos, SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) points update, and more.
Hangtown Motocross Classic Quick Stats
250
Haiden Deegan’s third career 250 Pro Motocross overall win, has won three out of the first four motos. Also, eighth 250 Pro Motocross overall podium.
Tom Vialle’s fourth 250 Pro Motocross overall podium
Levi Kitchen’s sixth 250 Pro Motocross overall podium
450
Chase Sexton’s seventh 450 Pro Motocross win, his third 1-1 day. Also 23rd career 450 Pro Motocross overall podium.
Hunter Lawrence’s second 450 Pro Motocross overall podium
Aaron Plessinger’s eighth career 450 Pro Motocross overall podium
3 Out of First 4 Motos for Deegan
Deegan has claimed three out of the first four moto wins. Since the 2004 season, a rider that has won three out of the first four motos in the 125/250 Class eight times, and of those eight seasons, the said rider went on to win the title four seasons.
Jett’s Streak Ends at 24
Jett Lawrence's moto win streak ended at 24 straight wins following his crash in the first moto. Jett's 12th overall finish was his first Pro Motocross finish outside the top ten overall in either class since the Loretta Lynn's 2 National in August 2020.
KTM Teammates on Overall Podium
For the first time since the 2023 Thunder Valley National last June, KTM teammates landed on the overall podium together. At the '23 Thunder Valley National, it was Aaron Plessinger (second overall) and Cooper Webb (third overall) who landed on the podium together. Over the weekend, Sexton (first overall) and Plessinger (third overall) landed on the podium together. We believe this was only the third time two KTM riders shared an overall 450 podium together since the Jeffrey Herlings, Marvin Musquin, and Blake Baggett KTM podium sweep at the 2017 season finale.
Last Pro Motocross Events with KTM Teammates on 450 Overall Podium Together
|Year
|Round
|Event
|First KTM Rider on Podium
|Position
|Second KTM Rider on Podium
|Position
|Third KTM Rider on Podium
|Position
|2024
|2
|Hangtown Motocross Classic
|Chase Sexton
|1st
|Aaron Plessinger
|3rd
|NA
|NA
|2023
|3
|Thunder Valley National
|Aaron Plesinger
|2nd
|Cooper Webb
|3rd
|NA
|NA
|2017
|12
|Ironman National
|Jeffrey Helings
|1st
|Marvin Musquin
|2nd
|Blake Baggett
|3rd
Awards
Hard Charger Award: Chase Sexton | 450 Class moto two: 40th to 1st
Chase Sexton's charge in the second moto was simply incredible.
Privateer Power Award: Fredrik Noren | 9-10 for ninth overall
Save of the Day
Chase Sexton on the limit in 450 moto two.
Post of the Weekend
We'll just leave this here...
SMX Points Update
Levi Kitchen (250SMX) and Jett Lawrence (450SMX) continue to lead their respective classes after round two of Pro Motocross, round 19 of SMX.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Projected Points
|1
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|279
|25
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|265
|22
|3
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, CA
|253
|20
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|243
|18
|5
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|212
|17
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Projected Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|417
|25
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|397
|22
|3
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|349
|20
|4
|
Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|336
|18
|5
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|296
|17
Vlogs
Haiden Deegan: Winning Hangtown Pro Motocross Round Two
Shane McElrath: ONE OF MY WORST RACE DAYS EVER - SM12 Motocross Vlogs
Derek Kelley: The 450 Class is Gnarly! (Hangtown National 2024 Vlog)
Josh Mosiman: Why I Switched from 350 to 450 (Pro National Comparison)