New And Old School: Polisport’s 2002-2021 Yamaha YZ Two-Stroke Restyle Kit

Yamaha has never given up on two-strokes, as where most of the Japanese brands abandoned the bikes long ago, Yamaha has kept the YZ125 and YZ250 going. They have even made some improvements to the bikes through the years, but the roots run deep. The modern YZ250 got a new look in 2022, but has the same engine that dates back to Jeremy McGrath and Chad Reed glory days. How do you really improve on what’s probably the best two-stroke engine ever made, anyway?

The biggest changes has mostly been styling through the years. Well, Polisport can fix all that. The Polisport Restyling Kit for the 2002 to 2021 Yamaha YZ 125/250 models promises a complete makeover that will breathe new life into your dirtbike - yes, complete. This one is a game changer as it includes a new Gas Tank, a complete Racing Seat and an Airbox. That’s how you make your old YZ look like the restyled ones that debuted in 2022, and for just a couple hundred bucks, instead of the thousands to buy a new bike. Two-strokes are easy to maintain and keep fresh. Throw some plastic on there and you’ll have what looks and feels like a new bike for not a whole lot of money.

Before you ask, you don't need to make any changes to the bike to assemble it. All parts and hardware are included in the kit, making it a straightforward, bolt-on upgrade.