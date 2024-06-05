Results Archive
Motocross
Fox Raceway
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Grant Davis
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
News
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP of
Liqui Moly Germany
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 8
News
450 Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 9
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sat Jun 15
News
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 15
News
450 Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Entry List
Full Schedule

AMA Adds Logan Densmore as Off-Road Racing Manager

June 5, 2024


The following press release is from the American Motorcyclist Association:



Densmore brings lifelong off-road racing and promoting experience to the role

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — The American Motorcyclist Association is pleased to announce the addition of its new Off-Road Racing Manager Logan Densmore, who brings a wealth of experience to the position.

A native of Charlotte, Mich., Densmore has been involved in off-road racing — both as a racer and promoter — since he was 3 years old. With lifelong experience in the off-road racing sphere, Densmore will lead the AMA’s off-road efforts and work directly with racers and promoters to ensure the continued growth of the sport.

“We are thrilled with the addition of Logan Densmore to the AMA Racing team,” said AMA Director of Racing Mike Pelletier. “Logan’s experience as a successful racer and promoter makes him a key addition to our staff and will bring great momentum to our off-road racing endeavors.”

During his racing career, Densmore earned a collection of local class wins and emerged victorious in the 2022 Jack Pine Enduro — which he notes as his favorite riding memory.

While Densmore has enjoyed a successful racing career, he’s also made a name for himself in the world of race promotion. Densmore created the Michigan Sprint Enduro Series in 2017, building it from the ground up. Under his command, the Michigan Sprint Enduro Series has hosted three ISDE East Qualifiers since its establishment. Additionally, Densmore worked as the promotions director of the National Enduro Promoters Group and the AMA National Enduro Series since 2018.

With years of experience on both sides of the off-road racing scene, Densmore plans to approach the off-road racing manager role by leaning on his skills as a racer and promoter.

“I want to approach the role with the racer, as well as the promoter/club, in mind as I have been in all of them in many races over the years. I feel I can see both sides of the events and offer insight from many different perspectives,” Densmore said. “I want everyone within the AMA to feel that they can approach me with anything, good or bad. That includes the racers, promoters, clubs and general members.”

For more information, visit AmericanMotorcyclist.com.

