Well last year, or the year before it wasn’t, so you are right, who knows how they are going to turn it.

Last year it was rutted, and I did well but I did well there too when it was not super rutted. I don’t know, I like it there and I feel like as we get more towards the East Coast the tracks slow down and they’re gnarly.

Yeah, coming down those hills it looked like for a few guys, even [Chase] Sexton in the 450 class, it was getting away from them. Scary moments.

For sure you saw Jett crashed, I’m not sure if he brain farted. Even Haiden, he was trying to push the extra edge, he crashed. It's just one of those tracks like, are you willing to do it or not? I was just like, “Dude, third for me, I am okay with it today.” I guess I just gotta grow some bigger balls, I don’t know.

As long as you grow them this week. We just saw Sexton go from 40th to first, unbelievable.

Yeah, I am really happy for him. Obviously, we train together a little bit, and he needed that. I would be pretty worried if I were the rest of the 450 class honestly, because mentally he can be a little crazy so if he does that? Yeah, it's gonna be gnarly.

Good job, good start to the season, four motos down, you’re happy?

Very happy. Obviously, the goal, I want to be there at the end, and if I can score 40 points or more every weekend I think I am going to be in it at the end, so that’s my game plan.

Casey Cochran | 12-12 for tenth overall

Racer X: Casey Cochran, I wrote about you last week, I thought you rode great at Pala. No one would know because you were dead last. And you carried it over to here. First of all, did I hear you say you have never been here and then you qualified the quickest?

Casey Cochran: Yeah never been here, first time and then the fastest.

Dude that’s pretty good.

Yeah, I surprised myself. But the track this morning it was just coming to me so nicely. It was like you get in that flow state and you can’t be stopped and that’s what happened this morning.

I mean you had it and then Joey [Savatgy] took it away and then you laid down another heater and took it back. I mean you can do it once you can do it again, right?

Yeah that’s what made it feel good, I went to the top, went back to second and then went to the top again. So, it wasn’t just like a hero lap. It was good.

And what did you think about the motos for you today? Top ten?

Yeah, I got tenth overall. First ever pro top ten. It's a stacked class out there, I think we got 18 factory guys. So top ten at my, technically fourth pro national, but second this year. I am happy with it, building, and gonna look to improve every weekend.