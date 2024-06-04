Triumph is a new team in Pro Motocross, and Dillion Smith handles the wrenches for Joey Savatgy's TF 250-X. What's the new machine all about? Kris Keefer asks Smith, who is new to the pro paddock himself, what Joey likes in a bike and what Triumph has done to give him what he wants. That includes a different ECU supplier compared to most brands, as well as Joey's unique front seat hump and Steg Pegs. Yeah, we get deep into it.

Film/Edit: Simon Cudby

ABOUT FLY RACING

Since 1998, FLY Racing has aimed to provide customers with the very best in off-road performance products. Led by the revolutionary Formula S Smart helmet, FLY Racing continues to push innovation in safety to new levels. Never before has style and technology blended together so seamlessly as the 2024 FLY Racing line-up. For more info, check out FLYRacing.com or your local Western Power Sports dealer. Follow @flyracingusa on social media and cheer for all of the FLY Racing riders in the SuperMotocross World Championship.