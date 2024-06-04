2025 Kawasaki KX250, KX250X, and KLX230R Motocross Models Announced

NEW ENGINE

The Kawasaki KX™250 underwent a significant redesign for 2025, aimed at enhancing its performance across various sectors. Engineers, seasoned with involvement in multiple World Superbike Championships, worked hard to craft the intake and exhaust systems to boost low to mid-range power delivery. A finger-follower valve train helps minimize friction loss and a downdraft-style intake tract contributes to increased power output.

The heart of the engine of the KX250, the piston, underwent a thorough redesign to optimize combustion efficiency. A flatter crown accommodates a narrower valve angle and slightly reduces compression, while slight adjustments to piston rigidity balance further help refine its performance. The piston design features the same bridged-box bottom design that the factory team uses. A short skirt, reinforced external ribs and fully flush internal bracing make the piston lighter and stronger.

For 2025, the cylinder has been tilted five degrees forward to suit the new intake and exhaust layout, which helps to reduce friction and deliver more efficient power. The cylinder is offset 3mm forward to help further reduce friction and enable more efficient power generation. An aluminum cylinder with chrome composite plating helps to provide rapid heat transfer, greater wear resistance and lubrication retention for increased performance and durability, and the connecting rod design reduces the piston’s force on the cylinder walls which contributes to the engine’s overall performance.

The new single-shaft primary engine balancer contributes to smoother power delivery and reduced vibration for improved throttle control, especially when exiting slower-speed corners. A semi-dry sump lubrication system helps create a quicker engine response since most of the oil is stored in the transmission to keep extra oil away from the crankshaft and prevent power loss. With a shallow chamber to collect oil at the bottom of the crankcase, where a scavenge pump moves it to the transmission, the crank is located as low as possible to help lower the engine’s center of gravity. Twin oil pumps ensure proper lubrication for increased performance, and the radiators are turned 10 degrees inward which further narrows the profile of the KX™250.

New symmetrically aligned intake and exhaust ports increase intake and exhaust flow efficiency for increased power output and low to mid-range power feel. The intake cam was raised 10mm to allow for a more downdraft intake for greater intake efficiency, and the valve angle is one degree narrower. The downdraft-style intake routing now features a slightly steeper 34-degree approach angle for a straighter method of entry for intake air, enhancing the cylinder filling efficiency and directly impacting power. Combined with the revised cylinder head shape, which was made to suit the new symmetrical cylinder head, the overall low-end engine power was increased. The finger-follower valve actuation reduces the valve train mass compared to tappet-style actuation and reduces friction at the cam lobe. DLC (Diamond-Like Carbon) coating on the followers helps prevent wear, and the camshaft lobes have a chromium nitride coating for increased durability. A special valve seat material helps prevent wear on the titanium valves. A new airbox design maximizes the potential of the dual injectors. It features a dome-shaped air filter that slides in and out of mounting grooves and is secured with quick-release hooks for easier filter maintenance.

The new center-port exhaust allows the header pipe to exit the center of the cylinder head and travel through the frame cradle instead of to the side of the frame downtube. With the exhaust header end moved forward, the muffler could also be moved forward to help centralize the bike’s mass, resulting in the muffler end being two inches further forward. A flatter-shaped exhaust resonator chamber, which effectively increases exhaust pipe length and reduces exhaust noise, has been moved just over two inches inward for decreased interference with the rider’s leg, and the new position also contributes to an easier reach to the ground, which comes in handy for a rider on the starting line.

A new 44mm throttle body layout was utilized to match the new intake and exhaust port layout, and the straighter path to the cylinder evens out the airflow for increased intake efficiency and an overall better power feel. A reversed orientation tilts the butterfly valve open from the top toward the cylinder for optimum fuel atomization and throttle response, and the main downstream injector is moved 11mm closer to the cylinder, so the fuel is injected into a high-flowing airstream. This supplies fuel to the combustion chamber quickly for improved linear throttle response.

The upstream secondary injector sprays fuel down the center of the intake duct, which enables better fuel atomization and allows more time for the mixture to cool before entering the combustion chamber. The fine atomizing fuel dual-injectors help deliver both instant throttle response and strong power throughout the rev range. The downstream injector provides a smooth, instant response while the upstream injector provides the power boost. As both the RPM and throttle position increase, the primary operation switches from the downstream injector to the upstream injector. In first and second gears, the switch is more gradual, while in the higher gears, the switch is instant. A compact 44mm throttle body helps shave weight and provides easy starting, sharp throttle response, stable fuel delivery over jumps and whoops and automatically compensates for changing conditions.

Kawasaki’s hydraulic clutch offers a direct feel and light lever action. With less play as the clutch heats up during heavy use, the rider is provided a more consistent feel. The clutch uses a single coned disc spring for light clutch actuation when the lever is pulled, and a wide clutch engagement range helps the rider better control the clutch. The friction plates also have offset segments to promote clean separation of the discs to help reduce drag when the clutch is disengaged.

The return of electric start to the KX250 provides the convenience of quick and easy push-button engine starting and being powered by a lightweight, compact lithium-ion battery.

NEW INSTRUMENTS & TECHNOLOGY

For the first time on a KX250, riders can now quickly and easily switch between Normal and Aggressive engine mapping in the ECU by using the Mode button on the left handlebar. The aggressive map provides a sharper throttle response while the normal map provides a more linear response. Riders can fine-tune the mapping to their preferred settings by using RIDEOLOGY THE APP KX* on their smartphone.

The 2025 KX250 comes equipped with Kawasaki TRaction Control (KTRC), which can be activated and toggled between Weak and Strong depending on the rider’s preference using a button on the left handlebar pad. The traction control monitors engine speed and the ECU senses rpm spikes when the rear wheel speed increases too quickly, retarding the ignition timing to enhance traction. Riders can also turn the system off if they do not wish to utilize traction control.

Launch control mode returns to this year’s motorcycle and is similar to the system used on the bikes ridden by the Monster Energy®/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki factory race team. By pressing the Mode and KTRC buttons simultaneously, launch control mode becomes activated, switching to a separate engine map that helps riders maximize traction and increase their chances of getting a good start. The launch control feature has the greatest effect within the first few seconds of releasing the clutch off the start, and automatically disengages when the transmission is shifted into third gear, reverting to the previously selected Power Mode.

Like the KX450, the KX250 now utilizes smartphone connectivity using the RIDEOLOGY THE APP KX* application, allowing riders to adjust their bike’s fuel and ignition timing effortlessly. A communication unit is mounted to the left rear frame, and no accessory fitment is needed. There are several functions available within the app, including KX™ FI Calibration, Engine Monitoring, Maintenance Log and Setup Log.

-KX™ FI Calibration: using the app’s six-by-six grid interface, fuel volume and ignition timing of the bike’s two original maps can be fine-tuned to suit conditions and/or preferences via the smartphone.

-Engine Monitoring: while the engine is running, features like engine rpm, throttle angle, engine intake pressure, coolant temperature, air temperature, and ignition offset can be viewed from the smartphone.

-Maintenance Log: memo-style maintenance logs can be recorded.

-Setup Log: memo-style setup notes can be recorded.

*RIDEOLOGY THE APP KX is not intended for use during vehicle operation. Only use RIDEOLOGY THE APP when the vehicle is not being operated and it is safe to do so.

NEW CHASSIS

To accommodate the new engine intake and exhaust ports, the 2025 KX250 has a new lightweight aluminum perimeter frame taken directly from the highly-acclaimed 2024 KX450 that delivers light, nimble handling and a composed character. The rigidity balance was optimized and contributes to increased front-end feel for improved cornering performance in a broader range of conditions while keeping better composure under acceleration and braking, contributing to faster lap times and better rider performance.

The front downtube Y joint was reshaped and moved 4.9 inches higher and the new steeper downdraft intake layout required the upper cross pipe to be moved down below the intake, moving the lower cross pipe downwards and lowering the rear shock mount.

The new downtube Y joint shape and position, along with a new upper cross pipe shape and revised rib shape at the swingarm bracket, and a new square lower cross pipe all help contribute to enhanced rigidity. Increased mass centralization helps contribute to the bike’s nimble handling, and the revised torsional rigidity helps to increase the front-end feel when cornering in a wider range of conditions. The rear engine mounting brackets are now composed of aluminum and complement the steel front engine mounting brackets to help provide nimble handling and better straight-line stability. Overall, the frame is just over a half pound lighter than the 2024 KX250.

The redesigned engine is used as a stressed member, contributing to the frame’s overall rigidity balance, and the swingarm helps to deliver the proper rigidity to match the frame and contribute to the rear wheel’s traction. Chassis balance and settings are set up and suited for race-experienced riders, making it a prime choice for racers. With design emphasis on providing maximum traction under acceleration, specific chassis dimensions and designs are placed to help prevent chassis squat and improve traction including reinforcing ribs, swingarm pivot, output shaft, linkage mounts and rear axle.

NEW SUSPENSION & BRAKES

Inspired by the new frame of the KX™450 with its Showa suspension components, the KX250 now comes equipped with new Showa high-performance 48mm inverted coil-spring front forks that offer smooth action throughout the fork stroke. The internal valving and oil levels within the forks have been fine-tuned to match the new frame for increased bump absorption and traction. The forks feature large-diameter inner tubes, enabling the use of 25mm damping pistons which allow for lower internal pressure and firm damping. A Kashima Coat on the forks’ outer tubes creates a hard, low-friction surface to help prevent wear abrasion on the inside of the tubes, ensuring the sliding surfaces remain smooth over time while protecting the outside against corrosion. The lubricating material in the coat contributes to smoother suspension action and a better overall ride feel.

At the rear, a new Showa shock complements the new front fork. The rear shock features dual compression adjustability, which allows high-speed and low-speed damping to be tuned separately. Since the shock mounting position was placed lower, the shock itself was shortened 32mm but the suspension stroke remains the same. The reservoir tank was repositioned to the left side of the motorcycle to create more space for the exhaust system. The New Uni-Trak® rear suspension linkage system mounts the suspension arm below the swingarm, allowing a longer rear suspension stroke. Shock settings match the frame rigidity balance to help maximize traction, and the inside of the shock reservoir is lined with Kashima Coating for improved suspension action.

Contributing to the numerous factory-style racing components on the KX250 motorcycle are petal disc brakes. Up front is an oversized 270mm rotor, which delivers strong braking force and superb control. On the rear, a 240mm disc contributes to strong stopping power, complementing the large front disc. The petal-style discs contribute to both sporty looks and help deflect debris.

The 2025 KX250 now comes equipped with Dunlop MX34 tires for increased cornering performance, traction and durability.

NEW ERGONOMICS

The 2024 KX250 features all-new bodywork that allows riders to change their riding position more easily. The shrouds, side covers and rear fender all received updates to their design and are now firmer, condensing the overall appearance and eliminating hooking points for the rider’s boots and knees for a lighter-looking feel. A new quick-release design is featured on the side cover, facilitating convenient, tool-less access to the air filter. The top of the fuel tank is low which allows the seat to sit flat, allowing for increased movement when sliding forward on the motorcycle.

For added rider comfort, ODI Lock-On grips now come standard on the KX250. This innovative grip system bolts the grips to the handlebar and will simplify the process of replacing grips. The grips are accented with green details in the rubber tips and mounting hardware, continuing the motorcycle’s sharp racing image.

Several ERGO-FIT® components are present on the KX250, allowing riders to tailor the motorcycle to fit their preferences. The upper triple clamp provides two mounting positions for the reversible handlebar clamps, allowing the handlebars to be set in one of four positions with 35mm of adjustable range. The 1-1/8” Renthal aluminum Fatbar helps to reduce vibration transmitted to the rider, and the bend makes it easier for riders to weight the front wheel. The footpeg brackets can be mounted in two positions, allowing the rider to change the height by up to 5mm.

Factory-style details bring the KX250 full circle. Green plastic number plates, a gold finish on the oil filler, flywheel nut cap and timing inspection cap, and green highlights on the suspension adjusters emulates the look of factory Kawasaki machines, and the black wheels, triple clamps and cylinder head covers compliment the lime green color. The clutch, generator and cylinder head covers are all made from lightweight magnesium. To further customize the motorcycle, riders are able to purchase front and rear sprockets, stiffer or softer fork and shock springs, and graphic-free shrouds ready for custom graphics kits.

2025 KAWASAKI KX™250

Color: Lime Green

MSRP: $8,999

Availability: Summer 2024

KX™250X

ALL-NEW 2025 KAWASAKI KX™250X HIGHLIGHTS:

NEW Cylinder head

NEW Straight exhaust port and center exhaust

NEW Smartphone connectivity

NEW Handlebar-mounted traction control switch

NEW Lightweight aluminum perimeter frame

NEW ODI Lock-On grips

NEW Easy-to-remove side cover

NEW Slim ergonomic bodywork

NEW KTRC and riding modes

ADDITIONAL KX™250X FEATURES: