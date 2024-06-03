AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Round 2 (of 11) - Prairie City SVRA in Rancho Cordova, California
Motocross
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|1 - 2
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, CA
|4 - 1
|KTM 250 SX-F
|3
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|3 - 3
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|2 - 4
|Honda CRF250R
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|7 - 5
|Honda CRF250R
|6
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|5 - 10
|GasGas MC 250F
|7
|Jalek Swoll
|Belleview, FL
|8 - 8
|Triumph TF 250-X
|8
|Ty Masterpool
|Paradise, TX
|6 - 11
|Kawasaki KX250
|9
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|9 - 9
|KTM 250 SX-F
|10
|Casey Cochran
|Portsmouth, VA
|12 - 12
|Husqvarna FC 250 RE
Motocross
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|1 - 1
|KTM 450 SX-F
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|2 - 4
|Honda CRF450R
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|5 - 2
|KTM 450 SX-F
|4
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|4 - 3
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|3 - 5
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|6
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, FL
|6 - 8
|Honda CRF450R
|7
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|8 - 7
|GasGas MC 450F
|8
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|7 - 9
|Husqvarna FC 450
|9
|Fredrik Noren
|Lidköping, Sweden
|9 - 10
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|10
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|12 - 11
|Husqvarna FC 450
Championship Standings
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|97
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|84
|3
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, CA
|81
|4
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|78
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|62
|6
|Jalek Swoll
|Belleview, FL
|61
|7
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|55
|8
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|48
|9
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|46
|10
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|41
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|90
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|82
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|69
|4
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|69
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|67
|6
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|66
|7
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, FL
|62
|8
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|61
|9
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|57
|10
|Fredrik Noren
|Lidköping, Sweden
|46
Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series
Round 8 (of 13) - Mathews Farm - Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania
GNCC
Mason-Dixon - Overall RaceJune 1, 2024
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jonathan Girroir
|02:50:58.512
|Southwick, MA
|KTM
|2
|Steward Baylor
|02:50:59.339
|Belton, SC
|Kawasaki
|3
|Grant Davis
|02:51:07.410
|Meshoppen, PA
|KTM
|4
|Angus Riordan
|02:51:08.094
|Australia
|KTM
|5
|Jordan Ashburn
|02:51:25.054
|Cookeville, TN
|GasGas
|6
|Dante Oliveira
|02:51:51.019
|Hollister, CA
|KTM
|7
|Craig Delong
|02:51:52.694
|Morgantown, PA
|Husqvarna
|8
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|02:51:53.459
|Australia
|Kawasaki
|9
|Michael Witkowski
|02:51:53.839
|North Liberty, IN
|Honda
|10
|Evan Smith
|02:52:05.474
|Jefferson, GA
|Husqvarna
GNCC
Mason-Dixon - XC2 Pro RaceJune 1, 2024
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Grant Davis
|02:51:07.410
|Meshoppen, PA
|KTM
|2
|Angus Riordan
|02:51:08.094
|Australia
|KTM
|3
|Cody J Barnes
|02:53:08.471
|Sterling, IL
|Honda
|4
|Toby D Cleveland
|03:03:27.379
|Erin, NY
|Husqvarna
|5
|Jason C Lipscomb
|03:03:28.537
|Parkersburg, WV
|Beta
|6
|Thad Duvall
|03:01:30.938
|Williamstown, WV
|Kawasaki
|7
|Liam Draper
|01:23:53.718
|Auckland, New Zealand
|Yamaha
|8
|Brody Johnson
|01:27:15.138
|Landrum, SC
|Beta
GNCC
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Dakoda Devore
|03:02:19.878
|Uhrichsville, OH
|KTM
|2
|Jhak Walker
|03:02:30.759
|Morrisonville, IL
|Beta
|3
|Sawyer Carratura
|03:09:23.379
|Allison Park, PA
|Yamaha
|4
|Zachary N Davidson
|02:46:05.291
|Iron Station, NC
|Husqvarna
|5
|Joe Schriver
|02:49:40.699
|Turentum, PA
|Yamaha
GNCC
Mason-Dixon - WXC RaceJune 1, 2024
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Korie Steede
|01:49:27.136
|Beloit, OH
|Husqvarna
|2
|Brandy Richards
|01:49:31.272
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|KTM
|3
|Tayla Jones
|01:50:07.299
|Yass, Australia
|Husqvarna
|4
|Shelby A Turner
|01:52:35.251
|Barons, AB
|GasGas
|5
|Rachael Archer
|01:52:35.840
|New Zealand
|Kawasaki
|6
|Prestin I Raines
|01:59:41.990
|Travelers Rest, SC
|Sherco
|7
|Carly Lee
|02:04:44.779
|Millville, NJ
|KTM
|8
|Kayla A Oneill
|02:05:29.278
|Greenwood Lake, NY
|Yamaha
|9
|Addison J Elliott
|02:06:54.219
|Lascassas, TN
|KTM
|10
|Ruby Fustini
|02:07:19.250
|North Stonington, CT
|KTM
Championship Standings
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|207
|2
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|173
|3
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|130
|4
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|126
|5
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|118
|6
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|105
|7
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|100
|8
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|92
|9
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|69
|10
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|66
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|216
|2
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|193
|3
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|151
|4
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|121
|5
|Thad Duvall
|Williamstown, WV
|110
|6
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|99
|7
|Ruy Barbosa
|Chile
|94
|8
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|93
|9
|Jason C Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|87
|10
|Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|78
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|207
|2
|Dakoda Devore
|Uhrichsville, OH
|204
|3
|Zachary N Davidson
|Iron Station, NC
|142
|4
|Sawyer Carratura
|Allison Park, PA
|133
|5
|Dustin S Simpson
|Oakboro, NC
|107
|6
|Joe Schriver
|Turentum, PA
|90
|7
|Owen Barnes
|Honesdale, PA
|46
|8
|Dustin Simpson
|Wesley Chapel, NC
|42
|9
|Jeff Werner
|Osgood, IN
|42
|10
|James Churn Iii
|Annapolis, MD
|38
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|195
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|182
|3
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|179
|4
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|168
|5
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|105
|6
|Prestin I Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|89
|7
|Jocelyn Barnes
|Equinunk, PA
|88
|8
|Kaitlyn Lindsey
|Beaver Dam, KY
|88
|9
|Addison J Elliott
|Lascassas, TN
|85
|10
|Carly Lee
|Millville, NJ
|84
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
Round 8 (of 20) - MXGP of Germany
MXGP
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Lucas Coenen
|1 - 1
|Husqvarna
|2
|Kay de Wolf
|2 - 2
|Husqvarna
|3
|Simon Laengenfelder
|3 - 3
|GasGas
|4
|Andrea Adamo
|4 - 6
|KTM
|5
|Rick Elzinga
|5 - 5
|Yamaha
|6
|Mikkel Haarup
|10 - 4
|Triumph
|7
|Liam Everts
|7 - 7
|KTM
|8
|Ferruccio Zanchi
|8 - 8
|Honda
|9
|Oriol Oliver
|9 - 9
|KTM
|10
|Quentin Marc Prugnieres
|6 - 13
|Kawasaki
MXGP
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jorge Prado
|1 - 1
|GasGas
|2
|Tim Gajser
|3 - 2
|Honda
|3
|Jeffrey Herlings
|2 - 3
|KTM
|4
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|4 - 4
|Yamaha
|5
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|6 - 5
|Fantic
|6
|Jeremy Seewer
|9 - 6
|Kawasaki
|7
|Brian Bogers
|8 - 11
|Fantic
|8
|Benoit Paturel
|14 - 7
|Yamaha
|9
|Valentin Guillod
|12 - 9
|Honda
|10
|Mattia Guadagnini
|11 - 10
|Husqvarna
Championship Standings
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Kay de Wolf
|396
|2
|Lucas Coenen
|337
|3
|Simon Laengenfelder
|333
|5
|Liam Everts
|304
|4
|Andrea Adamo
|299
|6
|Mikkel Haarup
|252
|7
|Rick Elzinga
|249
|8
|Thibault Benistant
|226
|9
|Sacha Coenen
|178
|10
|Quentin Marc Prugnieres
|152
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jorge Prado
|402
|2
|Tim Gajser
|400
|3
|Jeffrey Herlings
|336
|4
|Romain Febvre
|327
|5
|Pauls Jonass
|274
|7
|Jeremy Seewer
|267
|6
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|263
|8
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|231
|9
|Kevin Horgmo
|161
|10
|Valentin Guillod
|151
Other Championship Standings
US Sprint Enduro Series
Through Round 2
Championship Standings
2024 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Jett Lawrence (Honda)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|450SX
|RJ Hampshire (Husqvarna)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Tom Vialle (KTM)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX East Region
|Cole Davies (GasGas)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX Futures
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|450 Class
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|250 Class
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|250SMX
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|450SMX
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|NA
|Full Results
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) Result
|NA
|Full Results
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's SX Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's MX Results
|NA
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|WSX
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|SX2
|TBD
|Fox Australian Supercross Championship
|SX1
|TBD
|Fox Australian Supercross Championship
|SX2
|Kyle Peters (Honda)
|AMA Arenacross Championship
|Pro National Champion
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Trophy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Trophy Team
|TBD
|General Tire Arenacross Outlaws
|250 Pro
|TBD
|General Tire Arenacross Outlaws
|450 Pro
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris (SX1)
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris (SX2)
|TBD
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
|TBD
|Magna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 450 MC
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 250 MC
|TBD
|FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles