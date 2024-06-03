There was a downhill section that had some doubles that riders were struggling to clear cleanly. Would it be fair to call this a pivotal section? And what was the trick to getting through it cleanly?

In qualifying practice, it was a crucial aspect of turning the quickest lap time. After Jett Lawrence’s mishap on the first lap of moto one, track crews removed any potential lift from those jumps. Those downhills turned into more traditional downhills where it was a question of who could brake latest and get the most performance from their suspension. It was also a critical passing zone throughout the day, and it was where Chase Sexton was making moves lap after lap.

Speaking of Lawrence’s crash, walk us through it. Were you surprised he went for it in that section on the first lap of the first moto?

I was surprised but only because of the condition of the takeoff. With everyone braking there (instead of accelerating like Jett), there was a big braking bump at the base of the take-off. That bump is what caused Jett to come up way short, and also be far out of ideal body position. Simply put, it caught Jett off guard. After the parade lap, it’s a bit of a mystery how he was surprised there but maybe he got off the intended line by a touch. I’m going to try to get more info this week on that.

Sexton was incredible in the second moto, going from worst to first. Is there anything you can point to that explains how good he was in that second moto?

He was incredible, that’s the truth. I think there were many things at play here. First and foremost, he knew Jett was not 100 percent. Mentally, that changes the dynamic. Chase knew a win was there to be taken so he was immediately more confident and probably motivated, subconsciously. Also, when you crash on the first lap, all nervousness and distraction go out the window. There is only one focus and that’s forward. He wasn’t counting points or thinking “what if,” he was just executing and riding instinctually. That’s the purest form of racing these guys experience.

The other aspect is that the KTMs seemed to really like that harder terrain of Hangtown. The KTM frame flexes more than some of the other OEM’s, which gives more traction and more “feel” when the dirt hardens. This can work against them in softer, ruttier conditions, but on Saturday, it was a big benefit to all on orange.