Wow! As far as nationals go, the 2024 Michael’s Reno Hangtown Motocross Classic was one of the wilder ones! Jett Lawrence’s streak came to an end after he crashed hard in the first moto, Chase Sexton put in what might be the greatest performance of his career to date, and Haiden Deegan and Tom Vialle were both on fire! Afterward we had plenty of questions, so we sent them off to former pro and NBC Pit Reporter, Jason Thomas.
The riders, for the most part, seemed to like the Hangtown track this year. What was different about it, and how did it compare to years past?
To start, they changed the layout a bit and added a lot of sand. Opening up the layout helped passing and veered away from the switchback scenarios that Hangtown often offered. Those quick corners didn’t allow for riders to pull up alongside and make a decisive move. By the time a rider could get into passing position, the lead rider would just dive to the inside line and protect. Now, the longer straights and downhills offer too much runway for the lead rider to protect if vulnerable.
The sand added more traction and depth to the track. It did harden and dry out by the second moto but in certain sections, such as the mechanics’ area, there was more traction than I’ve ever seen at Hangtown.
There was a downhill section that had some doubles that riders were struggling to clear cleanly. Would it be fair to call this a pivotal section? And what was the trick to getting through it cleanly?
In qualifying practice, it was a crucial aspect of turning the quickest lap time. After Jett Lawrence’s mishap on the first lap of moto one, track crews removed any potential lift from those jumps. Those downhills turned into more traditional downhills where it was a question of who could brake latest and get the most performance from their suspension. It was also a critical passing zone throughout the day, and it was where Chase Sexton was making moves lap after lap.
Speaking of Lawrence’s crash, walk us through it. Were you surprised he went for it in that section on the first lap of the first moto?
I was surprised but only because of the condition of the takeoff. With everyone braking there (instead of accelerating like Jett), there was a big braking bump at the base of the take-off. That bump is what caused Jett to come up way short, and also be far out of ideal body position. Simply put, it caught Jett off guard. After the parade lap, it’s a bit of a mystery how he was surprised there but maybe he got off the intended line by a touch. I’m going to try to get more info this week on that.
Sexton was incredible in the second moto, going from worst to first. Is there anything you can point to that explains how good he was in that second moto?
He was incredible, that’s the truth. I think there were many things at play here. First and foremost, he knew Jett was not 100 percent. Mentally, that changes the dynamic. Chase knew a win was there to be taken so he was immediately more confident and probably motivated, subconsciously. Also, when you crash on the first lap, all nervousness and distraction go out the window. There is only one focus and that’s forward. He wasn’t counting points or thinking “what if,” he was just executing and riding instinctually. That’s the purest form of racing these guys experience.
The other aspect is that the KTMs seemed to really like that harder terrain of Hangtown. The KTM frame flexes more than some of the other OEM’s, which gives more traction and more “feel” when the dirt hardens. This can work against them in softer, ruttier conditions, but on Saturday, it was a big benefit to all on orange.
Jason Anderson was flying in the second moto, but then seemed to drop off the pace. Did you notice anything about his riding that would explain this?
It was a hot day and he put in a huge effort to move forward in both motos. I think he may have just used a lot of energy early and not had the same intensity later on. There’s always a chance he was dealing with a settings miss or having an issue, but the late pace seemed to be tough on many.
Haiden Deegan was trying all kinds of different lines while charging to the front in the first moto. Is he planning his passes, or is he just good at pinning it and taking whatever line presents itself in the moment?
I asked him this very question on the podium and he mentioned that line selection comes naturally to him. I guess we just take him at his word on that? One thing’s for sure, he’s riding incredibly well and gaining confidence with each moto. Tom Vialle emerged as a true contender in that second moto, but Deegan looks to be the alpha after four motos. If he continues to start up front like he did in the second one, these guys are in trouble.
Chance Hymas led most of the first moto at Hangtown, which is something we haven’t seen from him before. What did you see about his riding that propelled him to this level at Hangtown?
It’s been a work in progress. Let’s go back to last summer at High Point and think about the level he showed, right before he tore his ACL. He had scored a moto podium at Thunder Valley. This was similar to that type of performance, and I think it signals a full recovery. He and Michael Byrne (his coach and trainer) have been working to get all the puzzle pieces put together. From diet, to technique, and fitness, there can’t be any missing aspects in the program. I think they are very close to the desired recipe.
Tom Vialle was much better in the second moto than the first. He credited a shock adjustment, but did you notice anything else he was doing better?
I believe his history of riding hard terrain played a role as well as his hard work in preparation. He grew up in France. The dirt there is hard, slippery, and requires finesse and a patient approach. As the track deteriorated, he was able to use his skillset to go faster when others couldn’t.
Further, he was on the same KTM chassis that we discussed above with Sexton (and Aaron Plessinger). That flex likely gave him better feel, instilling confidence on the tricky Hangtown racetrack.
Lastly, he trains every day with Chase Sexton. The level of fitness it takes to go day in and day out with that program shows up on the hardest of days. Vialle’s grit in the second moto was a clear sign of hard work. You simply can’t fake fitness on hot days. Pro Motocross on a hot day is a lie detector test on your work ethic and preparation. There’s nowhere to hide from it. Hard work shows up, lack of it is exposed. Tom Vialle looked strong to the end, and so did Chase Sexton.