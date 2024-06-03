Results Archive
Motocross
Fox Raceway
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Chase Sexton
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Tom Vialle
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Grant Davis
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
News
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Levi Kitchen
MXGP of
Liqui Moly Germany
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 8
News
450 Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. Jo Shimoda
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 9
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sat Jun 15
News
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 15
News
Best Post-Race Show Ever: Hangtown

June 3, 2024 1:00pm | by: &

Jason Weigandt is joined by NorCal native Aaron Hansel to recap the Hangtown Motocross Classic, round two of the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship. From Jett Lawrence’s big crash to Chase Sexton’s huge charge from dead last to take the race win in the second 450 moto, to the battles in the 250 class, and more, Weege and Hansel break it all down. Plus, hear from the podium finishers via the post-race press conference, then Sexton and Vialle join the show to recap their day and the bike changes they found.

Hosts: Jason Weigandt and Aaron Hansel
Film/Edit: Tom Journet

