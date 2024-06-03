Jason Weigandt is joined by NorCal native Aaron Hansel to recap the Hangtown Motocross Classic, round two of the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship. From Jett Lawrence’s big crash to Chase Sexton’s huge charge from dead last to take the race win in the second 450 moto, to the battles in the 250 class, and more, Weege and Hansel break it all down. Plus, hear from the podium finishers via the post-race press conference, then Sexton and Vialle join the show to recap their day and the bike changes they found.

Hosts: Jason Weigandt and Aaron Hansel

Film/Edit: Tom Journet

