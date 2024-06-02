At the second round of the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) finished 1-2 for his second straight overall win to start the season. The #38 has won three of the first four motos to win the season as Tom Vialle (KTM) finished 4-1 for second overall and Levi Kitchen (Kawasaki) finished 3-3 for third overall.

After two rounds, Deegan has 97 points and has a 13-point gap over Kitchen (84 points) and 16 point-gap over Vialle (81 points).

The overall podium trio spoke with the media in the post-race press conference.