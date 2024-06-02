Results Archive
Motocross
Fox Raceway
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Chase Sexton
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Tom Vialle
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Grant Davis
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Levi Kitchen
MXGP of
Liqui Moly Germany
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 8
450 Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. Jo Shimoda
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 9
MXGP of
Italy
Sat Jun 15
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 15
Open Mic: Deegan, Vialle, and Kitchen on Hangtown

June 2, 2024 7:05pm

At the second round of the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) finished 1-2 for his second straight overall win to start the season. The #38 has won three of the first four motos to win the season as Tom Vialle (KTM) finished 4-1 for second overall and Levi Kitchen (Kawasaki) finished 3-3 for third overall.

After two rounds, Deegan has 97 points and has a 13-point gap over Kitchen (84 points) and 16 point-gap over Vialle (81 points).

The overall podium trio spoke with the media in the post-race press conference.

Motocross

Hangtown Motocross Classic - 250

June 1, 2024
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Rancho Cordova, CA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 1 - 2 Yamaha YZ250F
2 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle Avignon, CA France 4 - 1 KTM 250 SX-F
3 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 3 - 3 Kawasaki KX250
4 Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 2 - 4 Honda CRF250R
5 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 7 - 5 Honda CRF250R
Motocross

250 Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 97
2Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 84
3Tom Vialle Avignon, CA France 81
4Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 78
5Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 62
