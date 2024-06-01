Roczen One of Six Riders Nominated for Team Germany for 2024 MXoN

The following press release is from Team Germany:

The Roster for MXoN Team Germany 2024 is set

Six-member squad for MXoN 2024 in Matterley Basin

Roczen, Längenfelder, Nagl, Koch, Spies, and Jacobi are the nominated riders

Team managers are optimistic about the Nations' Prize

Frankfurt, Germany — The roster for MXoN Team Germany for the 77th Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, which will take place on October 5th and 6th in Matterley Basin, Great Britain, has been finalized. Six riders have been nominated by team managers Marcel Dornhöfer and Karsten Schneider, from which the final three team riders will be selected in the coming months.

The Motocross of Nations, or MXoN, is the most prestigious MX race of the year. The 77th edition of the team world championship will be held this year on October 5th and 6th at the British track in Matterley Basin, located approximately 200 km west of Dover. The team managers nominated by the DMSB, Marcel Dornhöfer and Karsten Schneider, were able to start planning early in 2024 and have selected six riders for this year’s MXoN roster.

Ken Roczen, who won the MXGP individual rider classification at last year’s MXoN, must make his participation dependent on his recovery from a leg injury and other factors related to his racing team in the USA and sponsors, but he showed great motivation regarding the Nations' Prize: “The Motocross of Nations is one of my favorite races, and I really hope I can participate again,” the superstar told the team management.

Simon Längenfelder is the clear number one in the MX2 category. The Gasgas factory rider is currently competing for the MX2 world championship and aims to translate his speed into top results at the MXoN in Matterley Basin.

Max Nagl must also make his participation dependent on various factors but was pleased to be nominated again. The 36-year old is currently leading the ADAC MX Masters series against strong international competition, showing that he is still fast despite his age. His experience, also as team captain of the German MXoN team, are further points in Nagl’s favor.

Maximilian Spies impressed in his MXGP rookie season 2023 and is placed behind Nagl in the ADAC MX Masters. The confident and tall rider gained valuable behind-the-scenes experience with the team at last year’s MXoN and is very motivated to compete as a regular rider.

Tom Koch represented the team in the Open category for the past two years and gained a lot of MXGP experience. Henry Jacobi also brings a lot of MXGP experience and high speed. Both riders are currently slightly injured but are already on the way back to top form.

In the coming weeks, the team managers will closely engage with the six squad riders and observe their options for participation and results as the season progresses to decide the preliminary team lineup for the MX1, MX2, and Open categories.