Welcome to the Race Day Feed from the second round of the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship, happening at the Michael's Reno Hangtown Motocross Classic in Northern California. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today's program, right here is where you can follow the action. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info.
Morning Report
Soon the gate will drop on what promises to be another fantastic day of Pro Motocross, and the answers to the questions of last week will start materializing. Jett Lawrence, despite not being happy with his bike setup last week, still went 1-1, although Chase Sexton didn’t make it easy on him. Will Lawrence’s perfect streak continue, or will Sexton, or even Lawrence’s brother, Hunter, put an end to it? In the 250 Class Haiden Deegan is also perfect so far this season, turning in a 1-1 last week at Fox Raceway. It wasn’t total domination though, as Levi Kitchen led a bunch of laps and stayed close to Deegan the whole time. Will we see another war play out between these two? And if so, will it end like it did last week? These questions, and plenty more, will be answered in just a few hours.
No matter what happens, we do know it’s going to be a physical test for every single rider who lines up. Temperatures here are expected to hover around 90 degrees today, and if you’ve ever been to Hangtown, you know those numbers feel like triple-digit heat when you’re standing on the sunbaked grounds of this historic racetrack. The track itself, which winds up and down a big hillside, typically gets extremely rough by the end of the day, which will add another challenge for the riders. This year a lot of sand was mixed in, so it’s going to be interesting to see how the racing surface shapes up.
Qualifying is set to begin shortly, so check back soon for a report on who’s throwing down heaters at Hangtown.
