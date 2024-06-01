Welcome to the Race Day Feed from the second round of the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship, happening at the Michael’s Reno Hangtown Motocross Classic in Northern California. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today's program, right here is where you can follow the action. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

Soon the gate will drop on what promises to be another fantastic day of Pro Motocross, and the answers to the questions of last week will start materializing. Jett Lawrence, despite not being happy with his bike setup last week, still went 1-1, although Chase Sexton didn’t make it easy on him. Will Lawrence’s perfect streak continue, or will Sexton, or even Lawrence’s brother, Hunter, put an end to it? In the 250 Class Haiden Deegan is also perfect so far this season, turning in a 1-1 last week at Fox Raceway. It wasn’t total domination though, as Levi Kitchen led a bunch of laps and stayed close to Deegan the whole time. Will we see another war play out between these two? And if so, will it end like it did last week? These questions, and plenty more, will be answered in just a few hours.