MXGP of
France
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Andrea Adamo
Motocross
Fox Raceway
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Chase Sexton
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Tom Vialle
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
450 Group A Qualifying 1 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Hunter Lawrence
250 Combined Qualifying Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Joey Savatgy
MXGP of
Liqui Moly Germany
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 8
450 Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. Jo Shimoda
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 9
MXGP of
Italy
Sat Jun 15
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 15
Race Day Feed: Hangtown

June 1, 2024 11:00am
Welcome to the Race Day Feed from the second round of the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship, happening at the Michael’s Reno Hangtown Motocross Classic in Northern California. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today's program, right here is where you can follow the action. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

Soon the gate will drop on what promises to be another fantastic day of Pro Motocross, and the answers to the questions of last week will start materializing. Jett Lawrence, despite not being happy with his bike setup last week, still went 1-1, although Chase Sexton didn’t make it easy on him. Will Lawrence’s perfect streak continue, or will Sexton, or even Lawrence’s brother, Hunter, put an end to it? In the 250 Class Haiden Deegan is also perfect so far this season, turning in a 1-1 last week at Fox Raceway. It wasn’t total domination though, as Levi Kitchen led a bunch of laps and stayed close to Deegan the whole time. Will we see another war play out between these two? And if so, will it end like it did last week? These questions, and plenty more, will be answered in just a few hours.

The Hangtown soil is sandier this year than it's been in the past.
The Hangtown soil is sandier this year than it's been in the past. Align Media

No matter what happens, we do know it’s going to be a physical test for every single rider who lines up. Temperatures here are expected to hover around 90 degrees today, and if you’ve ever been to Hangtown, you know those numbers feel like triple-digit heat when you’re standing on the sunbaked grounds of this historic racetrack. The track itself, which winds up and down a big hillside, typically gets extremely rough by the end of the day, which will add another challenge for the riders. This year a lot of sand was mixed in, so it’s going to be interesting to see how the racing surface shapes up.

Qualifying is set to begin shortly, so check back soon for a report on who’s throwing down heaters at Hangtown.

Haiden Deegan was throwing big whips all over the track yesterday (Friday) on media day.
Haiden Deegan was throwing big whips all over the track yesterday (Friday) on media day. Align Media
