It's been a few weeks since the last UnPhiltered column, as our man, Filthy Phil Nicoletti, has been busy preparing for his final run at the great outdoors. But, after briefly showing the best in the business his rear fender at Fox Raceway, Phil took some time to get into subjects like starting blocks, Fox Raceway, and Cooper Webb's skier's thumb.

Phil,

Really, you’re done? Your Pala Performance was exceptional. I know this column is, “Ask Phil” on RX, so I better ask a question. Was your Dad at Pala ? All the best to you on the rest of your way out. What a fu@$in start to your farewell. Keep it going! On behalf of all your fans. We loved it mother*#$&@!

-Jim M

Jim M,

I appreciate the support. Pala was an okay day. Could have been better, but it could have been worse. So, for me my 9-9 was a 1-1. Especially for that track. Everyone knows my feeling on the Fox Raceway track and the facility, as far as a “Pro National.” Yes, it’s nice to go 9-9. I’ve done if plenty of times before. But it seems like people forget, haha. It’s weird.

But no, my pops wasn’t there. He’s not a dad or a parent who needs to be at every race. Yes, he is still heavily involved in everything I do. I call that idiot two-to-three times a day. He should have gone to the Salt Lake City Supercross though. But, as far as nationals, he will just make the East Coast nationals. He lets me do my thing and judges my screwups via live timing. So even though he isn’t there, he still watches like a hawk.

-Phil