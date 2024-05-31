Round One (Jason Weigandt)

Matthes also mentioned how round one of a series is a tough one to read. This is how round one works, as we’ve seen riders coming off of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship not be at their best early on, only to really start rolling a few rounds later. So, was this actually the best chance of someone like Sexton beating Jett? Or is Sexton, himself, about to just keep getting better? Remember, last year Sexton was also all over Lawrence at Fox Raceway, but he got hurt before Hangtown. If he’s in this for the whole summer, it will be interesting to watch it all play out.

As for Deegan and his win, I just talked to his father, Brian, and Brian said they were pretty happy with the first motocross race on the new 2024 YZ250F chassis, but there was still some work to do. So they stayed in California and went back to Pala this week to work on sections where the bike didn't feel quite right last Saturday. He thinks the bike will be better tomorrow, but overall Brian was happy with how it all went on the new bike, what with that 1-1 and all.

Of course, there was that other big story from Fox Raceway was the penalty/not-penalty situation on Tom Vialle and Deegan, which DC mentioned up top. Jason Thomas and I got to talk to the AMA’s Mike Pelletier about that this week on our SMX Insider show, check out the interview with Mike that was posted earlier today.

Oh, and quick reminder for you fantasy leaguers: Harri Kullas from Estonia is back this weekend, and he may race High Point as well. He’s aboard a KTM 450 SX-F and will wear #79.

Carlsbad Reunion (DC)

On Sunday morning Nick McCabe and I went over to Vista, California, for the annual Carlsbad Reunion, hosted by Scott Burnworth at the Booze Brothers Brewing Company, less than a mile from the old track. Carlsbad Raceway was one of the epicenters of SoCal motocross, hosting the U.S. Grand Prix from 1973 to ’86 as well as the ABC Superbikers event. Originally built as a dragstrip in 1964, the place also hosted countless local motocross races, several outdoor nationals, the 1976 AMA Amateur Nationals, and of course the only race on ABC’s Wide World of Sports at the time, the Hang-Ten U.S. Grand Prix of Motocross. Probably the single most famous moment in its history was when local privateer hero Marty Moates became the first American to win the big race on a LOP Yamaha. The track was incredibly rough and challenging, with a blue groove across the seemingly endless chatter that lined sections like the notorious “Carlsbad Freeway” hill.

Unfortunately, Carlsbad Raceway became the victim of suburban sprawl and the land became just too valuable for a track. They also wanted to build roads through it, as well warehouse businesses, according to one of the old-timers at the reunion on Sunday. The track fell into general disrepair and neglect as the end was seemingly near, and the gate was locked good to motorcycle racing in 2004. But the spirit of this once grand track lives on, the name iconic, and the folks who used to ride or hang out there still get together once a year for the Carlsbad Reunion. They bring their bikes, old school memorabilia, posters, trophies and more—one guy even drove there in a mint Kawasaki Team Green box van!

As the keeper of the flame for SoCal motocross Burnworth, a Yamaha and Suzuki factory rider, as well as a world-class designer, brought together several generations of Carlsbad alumni for some bench racing, nostalgia and refreshments. It was a very cool event and thanks for the invite, Burner!

Afterwards my week got busy with a long sit-down on Monday with Jase of Gypsy Tales on a wide range of topics, including the Glen Helen National and the rewriting of history that’s made the whole issue confusing for many of those who just want the race back, as well as some lots of other moto-related stuff, like the new working relationship with Feld Motor Sports, Infront Moto Racing, and how all that’s going, plus some basic bench-racing and just plain talking dirt-bike racing. After that we headed north and met up with a very interesting and cool old motocrosser named Bryan Kenney for a future feature story. In the late 1960s and early ‘70s Bryan was racing in Europe before most in America even knew what “motocross” was. He won the ’71 Daytona Motocross, as well as a 500 National in ’72, then quit motocross racing just as it was picking up steam here in America.

Since we were driving to Hangtown from Fox Raceway, we had a couple of days to get up north, so I did a bucket-list thing and went and visited the very, very off-the-beaten-path intersection where James Dean was killed in his Porsche Speedster convertible he called “Little Bastard” in 1955. The young movie star was on his way to a road race in Salinas and went to break in the engine of his new sportscar, but ended up dying in a car crash instead, at the age of 24, just as the three movies he just filmed—Rebel Without A Cause, East of Eden, and Giant—were all hitting the theaters. Anyway, I know all of this because my mom was a teenager when all that happened and I promised here I would get there someday, and Wednesday was that day!