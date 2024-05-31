On Saturday, the second round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place at Prairie City SVRA in Rancho Cordova, California. This round will also be the 19th round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).
Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the motos starting at 4 p.m. Eastern/1 p.m. Pacific, with the 250 Class racing first. Viewers outside the U.S. can watch via the Supermotocross Video Pass at the same times.
CNBC will run a re-air of the Hangtown Motocross Classic motos on Monday at 2 a.m. EDT/Sunday at 11 p.m. PDT.
Remember, you can also listen live to all 31 rounds of SMX on the NBC Sports Audio Channel 85 on Sirius XM.
The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series will also be in action at the round seven Mason-Dixon GNCC in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania, on June 1 and 2. Tune into RacerTV.com to watch the pro ATVs on Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT and to watch the pro bikes on Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT.
And the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) season eight round MXGP of Germany takes place on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos). You can watch both days live on www.mxgp-tv.com. The second motos will be shown in a delayed airing Sunday night starting at 4:30 p.m. Eastern/1:30 p.m. Pacific on CBS Sports.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV | Online Schedule
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
- GNCC
Mason-DixoneMTB Rounds 3 & 4
Saturday, June 1
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
- MXGP
Liqui Moly MXGP of GermanyWMX & EMX250
Sunday, June 2
- MX2 QualifyingLiveJune 1 - 10:25 AM
- MXGP QualifyingLiveJune 1 - 11:15 AM
- MX2 Race 1LiveJune 2 - 7:00 AM
- MXGP Race 1LiveJune 2 - 8:00 AM
- MX2 Race 2LiveJune 2 - 10:00 AM
- MXGP Race 2LiveJune 2 - 11:00 AM
- MX2 Race 2 (Delayed)June 2 - 4:30 PM
- MXGP Race 2 (Delayed)June 2 - 5:30 PM
- WMX Race 2 (Delayed)June 2 - 9:30 PM
-
2024 Standings
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|50
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|44
|3
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|38
|4
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, CA
|38
|5
|Jalek Swoll
|Belleview, FL
|33
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|50
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|42
|3
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|40
|4
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|32
|5
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, FL
|32
Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|177
|2
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|148
|3
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|110
|4
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|109
|5
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|104
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|186
|2
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|168
|3
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|137
|4
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|100
|5
|Thad Duvall
|Williamstown, WV
|95
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|182
|2
|Dakoda Devore
|Uhrichsville, OH
|174
|3
|Zachary N Davidson
|Iron Station, NC
|124
|4
|Sawyer Carratura
|Allison Park, PA
|112
|5
|Dustin S Simpson
|Oakboro, NC
|107
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|179
|2
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|154
|3
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|152
|4
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|150
|5
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|105
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|2
|Tim Gajser
|348
|1
|Jorge Prado
|343
|3
|Romain Febvre
|319
|4
|Jeffrey Herlings
|287
|5
|Pauls Jonass
|253
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Kay de Wolf
|342
|2
|Simon Laengenfelder
|290
|3
|Lucas Coenen
|283
|4
|Liam Everts
|268
|5
|Andrea Adamo
|257
General
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Hangtown Motocross Classic Race Center
Hangtown Motocross Classic Injury Report
Hangtown Motocross Classic provisional entry lists:
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|16
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|17
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|Triumph TF 250-X
|30
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|Honda CRF250R
|31
|Jordon Smith
|New
|Belmont, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
|33
|Jalek Swoll
|Belleview, FL
|Triumph TF 250-X
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Updated
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R
|4
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|KTM 450 SX-F
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F
|11
|Kyle Chisholm
|Clearwater, FL
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|12
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|Suzuki RM-Z450
Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
General
Mason-Dixon GNCC
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
General
Other Info
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Prairie City SVRA in Rancho Cordova, California.
Address: 13300 White Rock Rd, Rancho Cordova, CA 95742
Practice & Qualifying — 11 a.m. Eastern/8 a.m. Pacific
Main Program — 4 p.m. Eastern/1 p.m. Pacific
Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
Mathews Farm
Address: 218 Taylortown Rd
Mount Morris, PA 15349
Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Race Day Schedule
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
- Motocross
Local Time () Track Time (PDT) Saturday 7:00am 7:00am Rider Services / Will Call Opens 7:15am 7:15am Riders Meeting at AMA Semi 7:30am 7:30am Chapel Service at AMA Semi 8:00am 8:00am 250MX Group B Qualifying 1 8:20am 8:20am 250MX Group A Qualifying 1 8:35am 8:35am Track Maintenance 8:50am 8:50am 450MX Group A Qualifying 1 9:10am 9:10am 450MX Group B Qualifying 1 9:30am 9:30am Track Maintenance 9:40am 9:40am 250MX Group B Start Practice (Off Gate) 9:45am 9:45am 250MX Group B Qualifying 2 10:05am 10:05am 250MX Group A Start Practice (Off Gate) 10:10am 10:10am 250MX Group A Qualifying 2 10:30am 10:30am 450MX Group A Start Practice (Off Gate) 10:35am 10:35am 450MX Group A Qualifying 2 10:55am 10:55am 450MX Group B Start Practice (Off Gate) 11:00am 11:00am 450MX Group B Qualifying 2 11:15am 11:15am Track Maintenance 11:45am 11:45am 250MX Consolation Race 12:00pm 12:00pm 450MX Consolation Race 12:30pm 12:30pm Opening Ceremonies 1:00pm 1:00pm 250 Class Sight Lap/ Top 5 Rider Introduction 1:15pm 1:15pm 250MX Moto #1 (30 Minutes + 2 Laps) 1:50pm 1:50pm Podium Interviews 2:00pm 2:00pm 450 Class Sight Lap/Top 5 Rider Introduction 2:15pm 2:15pm 450MX Moto #1 (30 Minutes + 2 Laps) 2:50pm 2:50pm Podium Interviews 2:50pm 2:50pm Halftime 3:30pm 3:30pm 250 Class Sight Lap 3:45pm 3:45pm 250MX Moto #2 (30 Minutes + 2 Laps) 4:20pm 4:20pm 250 Winners Circle 4:30pm 4:30pm 450 Class Sight Lap 4:45pm 4:45pm 450MX Moto #2 (30 Minutes + 2 Laps) 5:20pm 5:20pm 450 Winners Circle
Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
Mason-Dixon GNCC Race Weekend Schedule
Friday, May 31, Saturday, June 1, and Sunday, June 2
*Note: All times on the race day schedule are local to Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania.
Friday, May 31, 2024
- 9:00am Gates Open
- 2:00pm – 6:00pm ATV, eMTB & Bike Registration - All Classes
- 4:00pm Specialized Turbo eMTB Racing (doubleheader)
- 12:00am Gates Close
Saturday, June 1, 2024
- 6:00am Gates Open
- 7:00am – 7:45am Youth ATV & Micro Registration
- 8:00am 50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
- 8:45am 50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
- 9:30am – 10:30am Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
- 8:05am Amateur ATV Registration
- 11:00am Amateur ATV Race (2 hr event)
- 10:05am Pro ATV Registration
- 1:30pm – 4:30pm eMTB Registration
- 2:00pm – 4:00pm Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
- 2:00pm Bike Registration - all classes
- 5:00pm Specialized Turbo eMTB Racing (doubleheader)
- 6:30pm ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing
- 7:00pm – 7:45pm Team Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service
- 7:30pm 9th Annual Mowgli Memorial Dog Show presented by Paws Up!
- 12:00am Gates Close
Sunday, June 2, 2024
- 6:00am Gates Open
- 7:00am – 7:45am Youth Bike Registration
- 8:00am – 9:30am Youth Bike Race (90 min. event)
- 8:05am – 9:45am Amateur Bike Registration
- 10:00am – 12:00pm Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
- 10:05am – 12:45pm Pro Bike Registration
- 1:00pm – 4:00pm Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)