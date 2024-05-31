On Saturday, the second round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place at Prairie City SVRA in Rancho Cordova, California. This round will also be the 19th round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the motos starting at 4 p.m. Eastern/1 p.m. Pacific, with the 250 Class racing first. Viewers outside the U.S. can watch via the Supermotocross Video Pass at the same times.

CNBC will run a re-air of the Hangtown Motocross Classic motos on Monday at 2 a.m. EDT/Sunday at 11 p.m. PDT.

Remember, you can also listen live to all 31 rounds of SMX on the NBC Sports Audio Channel 85 on Sirius XM.

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series will also be in action at the round seven Mason-Dixon GNCC in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania, on June 1 and 2. Tune into RacerTV.com to watch the pro ATVs on Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT and to watch the pro bikes on Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT.

And the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) season eight round MXGP of Germany takes place on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos). You can watch both days live on www.mxgp-tv.com. The second motos will be shown in a delayed airing Sunday night starting at 4:30 p.m. Eastern/1:30 p.m. Pacific on CBS Sports.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

AMA Pro Motocross Championship