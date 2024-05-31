Twenty-two years is a lot of time. That’s how long ago it was when this writer met Ryan Villopoto for the very first time. The year was 2002 and a then totally unknown 13-year-old minicycle racer named Ryan Villopoto had just fiercely battled Factory Honda minicycle racer Mike Alessi in the 85cc Modified (9-13) moto at the 21st annual AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s. Stunned by Villopoto’s performance on the Brothers Powersports 85cc Yamaha YZ80, I was able to conjure up a golf course and ultimately found Villopoto way back in Area 3, where the teenager was fishing by himself between motos.

Well, a decade and two years removed from the Hurricane Mills meeting, one Ryan Villopoto called time on one of the most spectacular and successful AMA Pro racing careers of all-time after he ran his very last race at the Las Vegas Supercross on May 3, 2014. By the time all was said and done for Villopoto, he had amassed four Monster Energy Supercross Championships, two AMA 450MX Championships, three AMA 250cc Motocross Championships and had been a member of Team USA in winning Motocross of Nations titles in 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2011.

But that was all then and this was now. At last Saturday’s AMA Pro Motocross opening round at Fox Raceway in Pala, California, Villopoto was sitting on the stairs of the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki 18-wheeler and taking it all in when I approached him with my recorder on. In a talking mood and with a little bit of time on his hands, RV gave me the nod when I asked him if he’d be up for a interview. Well, here it is!

Racer X: Okay, my man, just what are you doing here out at Fox Raceway in Pala, California?

Ryan Villopoto: Well, we’re here at the first National and here at Pala. I came in here on Thursday and parked with the truck and the motorhome, so I’ve been camping since Thursday. My family came out yesterday and we had a nice little tee-ball game going last night. Always good vibes, you know? First National. I’ve always enjoyed the outdoors and it’s good to back here, you know?

You’re a legend and a champion and you came out here to be a fan, huh?

Yeah, exactly. Yeah, I came to just hang out. I have no real obligations at all. I live in Newport Beach, so this is the closest race for us. To be able to come out and camp and also bring the family and the kids out to really experience, is really good. We don’t just drive in and drive out. I didn’t really get to do that as a kid. I went to Washougal and the Seattle Supercross when it was in the Kingdome and stuff, but honestly, it all happened very quickly. It’s cool for me to be able to give this experience to my kids. I always tell my mom that if my kids want to go and race, it is a ton of work and a ton of commitment. I’ve now lived it from the bottom to the very top and I feel like we can do it a different way. A big part of that is financially driven. I don’t essentially have a real day job. My dad spent every dime that he had to go race, right? He’d go to work and we’d go race and then he’d go back to work to make the money to go racing again. If we do it, and if they would like to do it, I feel like we can do it better and we can have more fun at it. However, if you want to be good at anything, you have to take it super seriously. I feel like we can balance it out better than my dad did when I was coming up. And a lot of it has to do with the reality that I started at the bottom and made it to the top. Now I know the trajectory and I know I have a roadmap to the top.

Man, the first time I met you at Loretta Lynn’s in 2002, nobody even knew who you were. That day, I had to ask Jimmy Button who you even were.

Yeah, yeah, totally. We had some fairly good support at the time like Yamaha. In 2003, we switched over to Team Green and that was much more support and the trajectory from there was to hope to be under the Pro Circuit tent and all that worked out. That’s basically what set off the trajectory of my professional career. I was able to surround myself with good people.