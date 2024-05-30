Results Archive
MXGP of
France
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Andrea Adamo
Fox Raceway
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Chase Sexton
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Tom Vialle
Mason-Dixon
Sat Jun 1
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Sat Jun 1
450 Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. Jo Shimoda
Liqui Moly Germany
Sun Jun 2
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 8
450 Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. Jo Shimoda
Latvia
Sun Jun 9
Episode 72 of SMX Insider: MX Opener Recap, AMA on Penalty Situation

May 30, 2024

After a memorable start to the Pro Motocross season, the SMX Insiders are here with the inside scoop heading into Round 19 of the SMX Championship.  Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas talk about Jett Lawrence’s 12th consecutive overall victory, the penalty to Tom Vialle, and Haiden Deegan’s fast start to the season. SMX Insider is the only show where the AMA’s Mike Pelletier takes you inside the room and gives insight as to how the decisions on penalties are made. 

In the big interview, we replay James Stewart’s post-race interview with 450 winner Jett Lawrence, and in SMX Facts, Clinton Fowler gives you the numbers behind Jett’s 23rd and 24th consecutive moto wins, and historic laps-led streak, plus a comparison of 250 podium contenders Levi Kitchen and Haiden Deegan.

