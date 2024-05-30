The 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship has dropped the gates as the great outdoors is here! Here's a quick look at some Fox Raceway National stats, rider vlogs, videos, SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) points update, and more.
Fox Raceway National Quick Stats
250SX
Haiden Deegan’s third career 250 Pro Motocross overall win, his second 1-1 day
Levi Kitchen’s fifth 250 Pro Motocross overall podium
Tom Vialle’s third 250 Pro Motocross overall podium
450SX
Jett Lawrence’s 12th 450 Pro Motocross win, his 12th 1-1 day as he has won 24 straight motos. Also 12th career 450 Pro Motocross overall podium
Hunter Lawrence’s first 450 Pro Motocross overall podium
Chase Sexton’s 22nd career 450 Pro Motocross overall podium
Undefeated at Fox Raceway
Jett Lawrence claimed the 450 overall win at the opener, meaning he has won every overall in his seven total starts there (four in 250 Class, two in 450 Class): 2020, two in 2021, two in 2022, 2023 (450) and 2024 (450).
Hymas Hammering
Chance Hymas finished 4-3 for fourth overall in his best Pro Motocross result to date. This was his second top-five overall finish and his third and fourth top-five moto finishes. Check out what Hymas had to say after the race.
Debuts
First 250 Class Race:
22nd overall | Ryder McNabb | 36-19
25th overall | Casey Benard | 23-23
28th overall | Kyle Wise | 30-27
29th overall | Reven Gordon | 28-29
30th overall | Crockett Myers | 27-30
35th overall | Anthony Bourdon | 25-39
37th overall | Evan Ferry | 32-37
First 450 Class Race:
2nd overall | Hunter Lawrence | 2-3
7th overall | Justin Cooper | 5-8
23rd overall | Scotty Verhaeghe | 24-20
25th overall | Brad West | 25-25
31st overall | Luke Kalaitzian | 34-28
38th overall | Colton Eigenmann | 38-38
Awards
Hard Charger Award: Justin Cooper | 450 Moto 2
Privateer Power Award: Fredrik Noren | 13-10 for 11th overall
Save of the Day
Jett Lawrence and Dean Wilson's incidental contact in qualifying.
Post of the Weekend
SMX Points Update
Levi Kitchen now leads the 250SMX standings after the first round of Pro Motocross. Jett Lawrence continues to lead the 450SMX standings.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Projected Points
|1
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|239
|25
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|218
|22
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|211
|20
|4
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, CA
|210
|18
|5
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|196
|17
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Projected Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|401
|25
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|347
|22
|3
|
Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|336
|20
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|312
|18
|5
|
Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|282
|17
Vlogs
Haiden Deegan: WINNING THE FIRST 2024 PRO MOTOCROSS RACE!
Dean Wilson: RACING ROUND 1 PRO NATIONAL OUT THE BACK OF MY PICK UP TRUCK!
Shane McElrath: MASSIVE FIRST TURN PILEUP - SM12 Motocross Vlog
Derek Kelley: I Can't Believe That Happened !? (Fox Raceway National 2024 Vlog)