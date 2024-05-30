Results Archive
MXGP of
France
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Andrea Adamo
Motocross
Fox Raceway
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Chase Sexton
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Tom Vialle
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sat Jun 1
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Sat Jun 1
450 Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. Jo Shimoda
MXGP of
Liqui Moly Germany
Sun Jun 2
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 8
450 Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. Jo Shimoda
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 9
HJC Helmets Signs Evan Ferry

May 30, 2024 8:00am | by:
HJC Helmets Signs Evan Ferry

The following press release is from HJC Helmets:

HJC Helmets Expands Roster with Pro Motocross Rider Evan Ferry 

HJC Helmets is thrilled to announce the signing of another supercross rider, Evan Ferry. Following the recent addition of Colt Nichols, HJC is showing they are determined they are ready to sponsor the top athletes in SX and MX.

Evan will race in the 2024 Pro Motocross series for the Wildcat Race Team, making his debut in the 250 class. With a distinguished amateur career and several solid performances in 250SX Future races, the 19-year-old is ready to compete with the best. 

In the upcoming Pro Motocross series, Evan will be wearing the brand new HJC Rpha 01X helmet, which is still in the feedback stage from our riders. We are confident that this partnership will enhance Evan’s on-track performance and highlight our superior products.

For more information, visit www.hjchelmets.com.

