Results Archive
MXGP of
France
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
Motocross
Fox Raceway
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sat Jun 1
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Sat Jun 1
News
450 Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Liqui Moly Germany
Sun Jun 2
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 8
News
450 Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 9
News
Full Schedule

Bike Breakdown: Chance Hymas' Honda CRF250R

May 30, 2024 1:15pm | by: &

Chance Hymas and Jo Shimoda are now the 250 riders for Honda HRC, and the team has taken lessons from the big run of success for Jett and Hunter Lawrence in the class and then added updates for the CRF250R for 2024. Hymas' mechanic Thomas Harris tells Kris Keefer what this bike is all about. What gear does Hymas like to use the most? How different is the bike from supercross to motocross? That and much more right here.

Film/Edit: Simon Cudby

  • Chance Hymas' 2024 Honda CRF250R.
    Chance Hymas' 2024 Honda CRF250R. Simon Cudby
    Chance Hymas' 2024 Honda CRF250R. Simon Cudby
    Chance Hymas' 2024 Honda CRF250R. Simon Cudby
    Chance Hymas' 2024 Honda CRF250R. Simon Cudby
    Chance Hymas' 2024 Honda CRF250R. Simon Cudby

