Chance Hymas and Jo Shimoda are now the 250 riders for Honda HRC, and the team has taken lessons from the big run of success for Jett and Hunter Lawrence in the class and then added updates for the CRF250R for 2024. Hymas' mechanic Thomas Harris tells Kris Keefer what this bike is all about. What gear does Hymas like to use the most? How different is the bike from supercross to motocross? That and much more right here.

Film/Edit: Simon Cudby