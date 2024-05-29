Results Archive
MXGP of
France
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
Motocross
Fox Raceway
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sat Jun 1
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Sat Jun 1
News
450 Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Kyle Chisholm
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Liqui Moly Germany
Sun Jun 2
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 8
News
450 Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Grant Harlan
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Talon Hawkins
  3. Ryder McNabb
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 9
News
Full Schedule

Bike Breakdown: Haiden Deegan's Yamaha YZ250F

May 29, 2024 2:05pm | by:

Kris Keefer asks mechanic Brent Duffe for the inside scoop on Haiden Deegan's YZ250F. Why spring fork for motocross instead of his supercross air fork? What off-set clamps? What about those trick footpegs? All that and much more as we learn all about the Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha machine.

Film/Edit: Simon Cudby

