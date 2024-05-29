Finally, I guess how did your first race on the new bike go?

A little rough, qualified pretty decent, I think sixth, so pretty good. And then I had a pretty bad crash in the first moto. My fault, I hit gnarly kicker and pretty gnarly crash. And yeah, I was pretty bummed about that just on my part. That second moto was more of a step in the right direction. But it's definitely gnarly getting used to a track, especially here with all these square edges and all that. So, definitely felt like it didn't show what I could do on it, but just kind of had to keep it safe and get through the first round and get used to the bike. So, I was pretty disappointed in myself on the first one but learning from it and can grow from it.

13th | Cullin Park | 12-15 | 450MX

Racer X: Tell us how your day went?

Cullin Park: Actually, it was a pretty good day, 12-15, nothing to write home about. But honestly, I'm definitely pretty stoked on how the day it went. It's been a rough comeback from this wrist injury that I suffered in supercross and obviously a long time out since I've raced. So honestly, the expectations were a little low coming in here. I've been on struggle street, but I'm just glad when the gate dropped, I showed up. I was honestly pretty happy with my riding today.

Final question, you’re a bit of a bigger dude, on the tall side. So how does it feel to be on the 450 again?

Just go ahead and call me fat, that's okay! [Laughs] No, I'm just kidding. But honestly, I'm definitely stoked to be on the 450. Just me being taller, I already weigh so much. So, when I'm on the 250, I'm trying to stay super lean and stuff. So now, you know, I get to eat some cheeseburgers or whatever being on the 450! But no, in all honesty, the 450 definitely suits me a lot better, especially for outdoors. Just me being so big, it's hard to get a 250 to go fast underneath me. So, a lot more comfortable on the 450 having that power. The Phoenix Racing Honda team has done a really good job to get me comfortable on it as well as Factory Connection, Ziggy, Jacob, everyone just stoked where we are and looking to build off this weekend.