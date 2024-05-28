You asked for them and we've produced them. That’s right 2-stroke fans, we’ve introduced an MC 150 and an MC 300 to our motocross line-up! By expanding our range, we really do have a bike for everyone now. From beginner to pro, and every rider in between. The little MC 150 uses the foundations of our super-popular MC 125 but takes power, and more importantly, torque, to a crazy new level for such a small capacity dirt bike.

And the same can be said for the MC 300, which is based on our versatile MC 250. Offering up plenty of power, it’ll be the super useable torque curve that 2-stroke fanatics worldwide are going to love most about the MC 300! Both bikes are built using the same high-quality components you’ll find on all our motocross and cross-country models for 2025. Such as the revised frame design...

Our engineers have removed a little material around the upper shock mount as well as reducing the thickness of the frame at the front. In addition to saving 300g, what’s more important is that these revisions were made to significantly improve handling, especially when entering corners, without sacrificing any straight-line stability. New motor mounts further refine the frame’s flex characteristics with revised suspension settings introduced to complement the chassis changes and help elevate the riding experience.

A stronger air intake sleeve prevents flex to maintain maximum airflow. At the rear of each bike, the swingarm is updated to enhance the durability of the chain slider, which is made from a more hard-wearing material to boost longevity. Want more? Well, the linkage is now put together with new, lower friction SKF seals to help the WP rear shock perform just that little bit better. Plus, there’s also a smaller linkage bolt to reduce weight and to play a part in delivering the refined flex characteristics from the updated chassis.

Every cross country model features all of the revisions above in addition to being assembled with a sprinkling of components exclusive to the range. An 18” rear wheel is wrapped with a DUNLOP AT81 tire that’s paired with a DUNLOP MX33 tire on the front, there’s a handy side stand, and for the 4-strokes, there’s a new PANKL transmission with ratios developed specifically for cross country style riding.

You’ll find our motocross and cross country line-ups in dealerships from July 2024! Our awesome motocross bikes will be available worldwide while those in search of a new cross country bike can find them in North and South America, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa.

For everything GASGAS, head to the website to discover our new models, the latest news, and the very best dirt bike videos.