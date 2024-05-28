Results Archive
DMXS Radio's Travis Pastrana Exclusive

May 28, 2024 3:30pm | by:
DMXS Radio's Travis Pastrana Exclusive

It's always a pleasure when Travis Pastrana has some time to stop by the show. Travis recently took a much-needed break from his insane schedule and reflected on how important it was to get his mind right and body healed after the many years of injuries kept him from being the husband, father, and athlete he wanted to be. We covered all that and his new YouTube Channel 199, where the signature Pastrana and crew shenanigans are on full display. 

Check it out direct, or wherever you get your podcasts!

DMXS Radio thanks Dunlop, Racer X, MX Sports, Dubya Wheels, GoPro, OGIO, and Concept2 Rowers for their continued support.

DMXS Radio has been making Bad Billy proud since 2001!

www.dmxsradio.com

Main image by Simon Cudby

