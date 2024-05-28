After finishing seventh overall in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross East Region Championship, Chance Hymas was excited to get outdoors for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, to the series many rookies say they feel more comfortable racing. Hymas started the day off right, setting the fastest time in the first timed qualifying, and going 3-4 in the motos. He is currently tied with Tom Vialle for third overall in points. Both Tom Journet and Jason Weigandt caught up with the young Honda HRC rider to get his take on the opening round at Fox Raceway.

Racer X: Today was a good day for you, tell us about it.

Chance Hymas: It was really good. I mean, qualifying was really good and finally qualified first in at least one session, not overall, but I mean, I'll take it. But no, just a couple of good starts at least started within reach of the top guys and just ran my race and just made good passes and tried to make smart decisions. So, I mean, it's overall, it's the best day I've had racing as a pro. I'm starting to make some good ground and finally getting to show a little of that.

So, fitness wise looks pretty good. It looks like you were charging kind of midway. I forget if it was the first or second moto, you guys were all bunched up. How was it managing all of that and controlling those emotions a little bit.

Yeah, I felt pretty comfortable in those situations. Like it's definitely a little bit sketchy because you're trying to move forward, but you're also trying to defend a little bit. Especially in the first one I had Joey on me the whole time. So, trying to go forward but try to play defense. It was definitely tough, and it's been a while since I've been in that situation and that far up in the order. So, yeah, I just try to keep my cool, try to relax a little bit. I mean, the first one I rode a little tight until about halfway and then he [Joey Savatgy] was coming behind me and we were catching Tom [Vialle]. So, I was like, “Shoot, I gotta get going.” So, yeah, I feel like I kind of towed him into Tom and overall, we're learning still and it was a big step for me this weekend. So, yeah, thank you.

Watch Hymas' interview at the 2:05 minute mark or read below: