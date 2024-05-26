Results Archive
GNCC
Powerline Park
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Grant Baylor
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Angus Riordan
MXGP of
Galicia
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Liam Everts
MXGP of
France
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Andrea Adamo
Motocross
Fox Raceway
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Chase Sexton
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Tom Vialle
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sat Jun 1
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Sat Jun 1
News
450 Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Kyle Chisholm
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Upcoming
MXGP of
Liqui Moly Germany
Sun Jun 2
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 8
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 9
News
Insight: Deegan, Kitchen, Vialle

Insight Deegan, Kitchen, Vialle

May 26, 2024 7:25am
by:

By the time the 250 press conference started for the Honda Fox Raceway National, no one was still officially sure who had won the race in the 250 class. Haiden Deegan appeared to have the win with 1-1 scores, but the AMA was investigating him going off the track while leading the second moto of the day. Earlier, Tom Vialle had been penalized for an off-track excursion in the first moto. In the press conference, the riders' give their perspective on the day. Later, the AMA published official results, with Deegan's win holding up.

