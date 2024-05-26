By the time the 250 press conference started for the Honda Fox Raceway National, no one was still officially sure who had won the race in the 250 class. Haiden Deegan appeared to have the win with 1-1 scores, but the AMA was investigating him going off the track while leading the second moto of the day. Earlier, Tom Vialle had been penalized for an off-track excursion in the first moto. In the press conference, the riders' give their perspective on the day. Later, the AMA published official results, with Deegan's win holding up.