On press day, unfortunately more riders were taken off the active list. RJ Hampshire had a crash and hurt his wrist, and Garrett Marchbanks found himself involved in a pileup involving Christian Craig and Shane McElrath. Marchbanks reaggravated the thumb he’d injured during supercross, and had to get stitches on it.

There is, however, a silver lining to all of this. Ty Masterpool is back on factory equipment, this time with Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki, acting as a fill-in rider, as the squad is currently down a whopping four riders (Hammaker, McAdoo, Austin Forkner, and Max Vohland). The last time Masterpool was on this level of machinery was when he was with Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha, and he did pretty well. This story is definitely going to be a good one to follow.

Stay tuned, qualifying is just about to get going here at Fox Raceway!

Qualifying - First Sessions

In the 250 Class Honda HRC's Chance Hymas ruled Group A's first outing of the day. Haiden Deegan was extremely close, and even topped Hymas at one point, but Hymas would fire back, posting a 2:24.780 to edge Deegan's 2:24.804. What's even more exciting, however, is just how close the top ten riders in the class are. A look at the full results shows that Casey Cochran, all the way back in tenth, is less than a second off Hymas' pace. That's ten riders all within one second in the very first qualifier of the season!