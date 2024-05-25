Welcome to the Race Day Feed from the season opener, happening at Fox Raceway in Southern California. Today the gate drops on the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship, and right here is where you can follow along. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today's program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
Before we jump into the action from today’s qualifying sessions, let’s get into some of the things that have happened at Fox Raceway in the days leading up to this morning. First off, the field is a little thinner after guys like Seth Hammaker, Cameron McAdoo, and Michael Mosiman were all declared out for the season opener after sustaining injuries beforehand. For a more detailed look, check out our Injury Report.
On press day, unfortunately more riders were taken off the active list. RJ Hampshire had a crash and hurt his wrist, and Garrett Marchbanks found himself involved in a pileup involving Christian Craig and Shane McElrath. Marchbanks reaggravated the thumb he’d injured during supercross, and had to get stitches on it.
There is, however, a silver lining to all of this. Ty Masterpool is back on factory equipment, this time with Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki, acting as a fill-in rider, as the squad is currently down a whopping four riders (Hammaker, McAdoo, Austin Forkner, and Max Vohland). The last time Masterpool was on this level of machinery was when he was with Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha, and he did pretty well. This story is definitely going to be a good one to follow.
Stay tuned, qualifying is just about to get going here at Fox Raceway!
Qualifying - First Sessions
In the 250 Class Honda HRC's Chance Hymas ruled Group A's first outing of the day. Haiden Deegan was extremely close, and even topped Hymas at one point, but Hymas would fire back, posting a 2:24.780 to edge Deegan's 2:24.804. What's even more exciting, however, is just how close the top ten riders in the class are. A look at the full results shows that Casey Cochran, all the way back in tenth, is less than a second off Hymas' pace. That's ten riders all within one second in the very first qualifier of the season!
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Chance Hymas
|17:36.933
|--
|2:24.780
|Pocatello, ID
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|16:45.677
|+0.024
|2:24.804
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Levi Kitchen
|16:20.577
|+0.173
|2:24.953
|Washougal, WA
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
|Tom Vialle
|16:58.267
|+0.216
|2:24.996
|Avignon, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|16:04.362
|+0.287
|2:25.067
|Suzuka, Japan
|Honda CRF250R