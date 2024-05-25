Rookie Debut Part 3

The 2024 AMA 250SX Rookie of the Year, Julien Beaumer will be lining up for his first full season of Pro Motocross this weekend (he did race the last two rounds last year). Joining him will be newcomers Casey Cochran, Preston Boespflug and Mark Fineis, who have all raced at least one national last summer. As well as Evan Ferry, who has never raced an AMA Motocross national, and it will be the first time we see him race since he hit the wall in the first turn in Detroit. How will these young guns fare against the seasoned veterans? -Whitmore

The Veteran

Speaking of seasoned veterans, Joey Savatgy is back this year for 250 Pro Motocross. Since Joey has pointed out of the 250 supercross, Fox Raceway will be the first time we see him line up on the Triumph. The 30-year-old has won in this class before, so will he be able to do it again? -Whitmore

Monster Green

Ty Masterpool has signed on as a fill-in rider for the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team. Mitch Payton was set to have only Levi Kitchen on the starting line this weekend so he called up Masterpool, who had an excellent summer last year in the 450 Class. Masterpool accepted the Pro Circuit KX250 fill-in ride, but he did so after first calling up Matt Bell and the HBI Racing team (who he was fully set to race with again on a KX450 this summer). In a very classy Instagram on Friday, Bell and the HBI Racing crew confirmed Masterpool accepted the PC fill-in ride and that they “Could not be more stoked.” Bell said opportunities like this do not always come about and that their entire goal when starting a race team one year ago was to help privateer riders move forward. Goal accomplished. Shout-out to Bell and the HBI team for their video, which truly is worth a watch. They are genuinely excited for Masterpool, saying “He has a home here, this is not a goodbye.” So, where will the #29 stack up in the 250 field? -Mitch Kendra