Jason Weigandt walks and talks around Fox Raceway in California to preview the opening Pro Motocross round for 2024. Crashes on yesterday's press day and during motocross testing season have claimed some riders, but it's led to opportunity for others, like the potential for Ty Masterpool to ride for Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki in the 250 class due to injuries to Seth Hammaker and Cameron McAdoo. We're awaiting news on Christian Craig who was involved in a press day crash, which has already claimed Garrett Marchbanks.

