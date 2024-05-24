MXGP Mudder (Cont'd) (DC)

The FIM World Championships were once again besieged by rain, this time at St. D'Angeley in France. This was the second heavy mudder in three weeks, with the only respite coming in Spain, on that beautiful Galicia circuit known as Jorge Prado (and he won). The rain in France was similar, though rather than result in a bike-swallowing quicksand like Portugal, the hard-pack and steep hills of St. Jean D'Angeley results in super deep water bubbles that made vision a challenge from the start stretch on. Prado came into leading by just two points and, rather than have a miserable day like he did in Portugal (15-12) the Spaniard managed his mud deficiencies much better in France, though he did finally drop an overall to Tim Gajser, hit title challenger, as well as the points lead (again). It was not without controversy. At first officials thought Monster Energy Kawasaki's Romain Febvre was the overall winner with his 3-2 moto finishes to top the 6-1 of Jeffrey Herlings and the 1-6 of Gajser. But then after the TV interviews and the trophy presentation, and even the playing of the Marseilles (French nation al anthem), FIM officials decided to dock two riders—Kawasaki's Jeremy Seewer and Honda rider Kevin Horgmo—two spots each for jumping on a yellow flag that was out on one of the tabletops at the end of that race. That moved Gajser upon two spots and gave him the overall with 1-4 moto scores.

The paddock was furious, according to several social media posts by the riders involved. First, it was impossible to see the course marshal, as he was standing behind the base of an overhead structure holding the yellow flag out. It was also incredibly difficult to see as a huge water puddle lay at the base of the takeoff. And finally, the Swiss rider Seewer and Norway's Horgmo were not the only riders to jump, though they were the only two penalized. It was all very similar to what happened at the finish line at the St. Louis SX where five riders lost positions after the fact, for jumping on a red cross flag that was flying along with the white flag.

In both cases, the riders argued that the placement of the caution flags was a problem, and I can see that in both cases. And in both cases one rider who had nothing to do with the penalties—Hunter Lawrence in the case of SX and Gajser in MXGP—benefitted way more than anyone else in the race. It moved Lawrence up five spots at St. Louis for his first-ever podium, and Gajser ended up the overall winner in France when he picked up the two spots.

Here's Romain's own vlog of the weekend and the victory celebration: