Garrett Marchbanks Out For Pro Motocross Opener

The hits keep coming from press day yesterday at Fox Raceway, as Garrett Marchbanks was involved in a pileup that also included Christian Craig and Shane McElrath during yesterday's riding session. While McElrath appears to be okay, we're awaiting an update on Craig's situation for tomorrow's race (RJ Hampshire is also out for tomorrow after a separate crash).

As for Marchbanks, who was slated to race the 450 class, his Muc-Off/FXR Club MX Yamaha team regretfully informed the media today that he is out due to yesterday's incident. This message is from Mike Bonacci from the team: