GNCC
Powerline Park
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Grant Baylor
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Angus Riordan
Supercross
Salt Lake City
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Jordon Smith
MXGP of
Galicia
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Liam Everts
MXGP of
France
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Andrea Adamo
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat May 25
News
450 Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Kyle Chisholm
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sat Jun 1
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Sat Jun 1
News
450 Entry List
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Fredrik Noren
250 Entry List
  1. Joey Savatgy
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Jalek Swoll
Upcoming
MXGP of
Liqui Moly Germany
Sun Jun 2
News
Garrett Marchbanks Out For Pro Motocross Opener

May 24, 2024 2:15pm | by:
The hits keep coming from press day yesterday at Fox Raceway, as Garrett Marchbanks was involved in a pileup that also included Christian Craig and Shane McElrath during yesterday's riding session. While McElrath appears to be okay, we're awaiting an update on Craig's situation for tomorrow's race (RJ Hampshire is also out for tomorrow after a separate crash). 

As for Marchbanks, who was slated to race the 450 class, his Muc-Off/FXR Club MX Yamaha team regretfully informed the media today that he is out due to yesterday's incident. This message is from Mike Bonacci from the team:

I regretfully have to report that Garrett Marchbanks will be out for the foreseeable future due to a crash at press day in Pala. He crested the tunnel jump before the mechanics area only to find three bikes on the ground. It was an avoidable situation but no fault of his own, and unfortunately the damage was severe enough to take him out of racing until further notice.

Marchbanks added: "I am so frustrated and upset that this happened. I just want to race, this is my career. I came over that jump at full speed, with no indication there was not one, not two but three guys laying on the downside of the jump. I have to score points to make it into SMX and now that is in jeopardy."

Marchbanks was transported to a local medic to get a fair amount of stitches around his thumb. It is the same thumb that he recently had repaired and now it is reaggravated.  We will announce his return to racing when more information is available.

Marchbanks was returning to action after breaking his thumb at the Nashville Supercross.
Marchbanks was returning to action after breaking his thumb at the Nashville Supercross. Align Media
