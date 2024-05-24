Garrett Marchbanks Out For Pro Motocross Opener
The hits keep coming from press day yesterday at Fox Raceway, as Garrett Marchbanks was involved in a pileup that also included Christian Craig and Shane McElrath during yesterday's riding session. While McElrath appears to be okay, we're awaiting an update on Craig's situation for tomorrow's race (RJ Hampshire is also out for tomorrow after a separate crash).
As for Marchbanks, who was slated to race the 450 class, his Muc-Off/FXR Club MX Yamaha team regretfully informed the media today that he is out due to yesterday's incident. This message is from Mike Bonacci from the team:
I regretfully have to report that Garrett Marchbanks will be out for the foreseeable future due to a crash at press day in Pala. He crested the tunnel jump before the mechanics area only to find three bikes on the ground. It was an avoidable situation but no fault of his own, and unfortunately the damage was severe enough to take him out of racing until further notice.
Marchbanks added: "I am so frustrated and upset that this happened. I just want to race, this is my career. I came over that jump at full speed, with no indication there was not one, not two but three guys laying on the downside of the jump. I have to score points to make it into SMX and now that is in jeopardy."
Marchbanks was transported to a local medic to get a fair amount of stitches around his thumb. It is the same thumb that he recently had repaired and now it is reaggravated. We will announce his return to racing when more information is available.