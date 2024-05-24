Results Archive
GNCC
Powerline Park
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Galicia
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Liam Everts
Full Results
MXGP of
France
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat May 25
News
450 Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Kyle Chisholm
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Entry List
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sat Jun 1
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Sat Jun 1
News
450 Entry List
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Fredrik Noren
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Joey Savatgy
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Jalek Swoll
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Liqui Moly Germany
Sun Jun 2
News
Full Schedule
How to Watch: Fox Raceway

How to Watch Fox Raceway

May 24, 2024 7:30am
by:

On Saturday, the opening round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place at Fox Raceway at Pala in Pala, California. This round will also be the 18th round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on PeacockPeacock will carry live coverage of the motos starting at 4 p.m. Eastern/1 p.m. Pacific, with the 250 Class racing first.

CNBC will run a re-air of the Fox Raceway National motos on Monday at 2 a.m. EDT/Sunday at 11 p.m. PDT.

Remember, you can also listen live to all 31 rounds of SMX on the NBC Sports Audio Channel 85 on Sirius XM.

The GNCC Racing series will be back in action at the round eight Mason-Dixon GNCC on June 1 and 2.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) season will be back in action on June 1 and 2 for the eighth round MXGP of Germany.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV |Online Broadcast

Broadcast Team from Fox Raceway:
Play by Play: Jason Weigandt
Analyst: James Stewart
Reporter: Jason Thomas

Fox Raceway Motocross TV & Streaming Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

2023 Standings

Motocross

250 Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 419
2Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 399
3Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 393
4Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 371
5Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 322
Full Standings
Motocross

450 Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 550
2Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, FL France 399
3Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 386
4Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 338
5Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States 328
Full Standings

Other Links

2024 Souvenir Program

View the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship souvenir program.

2024 Monster Energy Pro Motocross Preview Shows

Episode 1 - 450 Class

250 Pro Motocross Preview Show: Who Will Take Over?

General

Motocross Live Timing

2024 AMA National Numbers

RELATED: PulpMX Fantasy AMA Motocross Sign Ups Now Open

Fox Raceway National

Fox Raceway National Race Center

Fox Raceway National Injury Report

Fox Raceway National provisional entry lists:

Motocross

Fox Raceway - 250 Provisional Entry List

May 25, 2024
Fox Raceway at Pala
Pala, CA United States
Revised: May 24 2024 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
16 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle Updated Avignon, CA France KTM 250 SX-F
17 Joey Savatgy Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA United States Triumph TF 250-X
24 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250 RE
30 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan Honda CRF250R
31 Jordon Smith Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Entry List
Motocross

Fox Raceway - 450 Provisional Entry List

May 25, 2024
Fox Raceway at Pala
Pala, CA United States
Revised: May 24 2024 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
1 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Updated Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R
4 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton Updated La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F
7 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Updated Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
11 Kyle Chisholm Kyle Chisholm Clearwater, FL United States Suzuki RM-Z450
12 Shane McElrath Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States Suzuki RM-Z450
Full Entry List

Follow

Racer X

Twitter — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News

Pro Motocross

Twitter — @promotocross
Instagram — @promotocross
Facebook — @promotocross
YouTube — American Motocross 

Other Info

Fox Raceway at Pala
Address: 12799 CA-76
Pala, CA 92059

Practice & Qualifying — 11 a.m. Eastern/8 a.m. Pacific
Main Program — 4 p.m. Eastern/1 p.m. Pacific

Tickets

Get tickets to the Fox Raceway National.

Track Map

The 2024 Fox Raceway National layout.
The 2024 Fox Raceway National layout. MX Sports Pro Racing

Race Day Schedule

  • Motocross

    Fox Raceway

     Saturday, May 25
    Fox Raceway at Pala
    Pala, CA United States
    Local Time ()Track Time (PDT)
    Saturday
    7:00am 7:00am Rider Services / Will Call Opens
    7:15am 7:15am Riders Meeting at AMA Semi
    7:30am 7:30am Chapel Service at AMA Semi
    8:00am 8:00am 250MX Group B Qualifying 1
    8:20am 8:20am 250MX Group A Qualifying 1
    8:35am 8:35am Track Maintenance
    8:50am 8:50am 450MX Group A Qualifying 1
    9:10am 9:10am 450MX Group B Qualifying 1
    9:30am 9:30am Track Maintenance
    9:40am 9:40am 250MX Group B Start Practice (Off Gate) Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    9:45am 9:45am 250MX Group B Qualifying 2 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    10:05am 10:05am 250MX Group A Start Practice (Off Gate) Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    10:10am 10:10am 250MX Group A Qualifying 2 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    10:30am 10:30am 450MX Group A Start Practice (Off Gate)
    10:35am 10:35am 450MX Group A Qualifying 2
    10:55am 10:55am 450MX Group B Start Practice (Off Gate)
    11:00am 11:00am 450MX Group B Qualifying 2
    11:15am 11:15am Track Maintenance
    11:45am 11:45am 250MX Consolation Race
    12:00pm 12:00pm 450MX Consolation Race
    12:30pm 12:30pm Opening Ceremonies
    1:00pm 1:00pm 250 Class Sight Lap/ Top 5 Rider Introduction Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    1:15pm 1:15pm 250MX Moto #1 (30 Minutes + 2 Laps) Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    1:50pm 1:50pm Podium Interviews
    2:00pm 2:00pm 450 Class Sight Lap/Top 5 Rider Introduction
    2:15pm 2:15pm 450MX Moto #1 (30 Minutes + 2 Laps)
    2:50pm 2:50pm Podium Interviews
    2:50pm 2:50pm Halftime
    3:20pm 3:20pm 250 Class Sight Lap
    3:30pm 3:30pm 250MX Moto #2 (30 Minutes + 2 Laps)
    4:05pm 4:05pm 250 Winners Circle
    4:22pm 4:22pm 450 Class Sight Lap
    4:30pm 4:30pm 450MX Moto #2 (30 Minutes + 2 Laps)
    5:05pm 5:05pm 450 Winners Circle
Fox Raceway Motocross Schedule

Read Now
July 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now