On Saturday, the opening round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place at Fox Raceway at Pala in Pala, California. This round will also be the 18th round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the motos starting at 4 p.m. Eastern/1 p.m. Pacific, with the 250 Class racing first.

CNBC will run a re-air of the Fox Raceway National motos on Monday at 2 a.m. EDT/Sunday at 11 p.m. PDT.

Remember, you can also listen live to all 31 rounds of SMX on the NBC Sports Audio Channel 85 on Sirius XM.

The GNCC Racing series will be back in action at the round eight Mason-Dixon GNCC on June 1 and 2.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) season will be back in action on June 1 and 2 for the eighth round MXGP of Germany.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV |Online Broadcast

Broadcast Team from Fox Raceway:

Play by Play: Jason Weigandt

Analyst: James Stewart

Reporter: Jason Thomas