Honda is dropping big news today by announcing major changes to the CRF line of motocross and closed-course off-road bikes. Most of the changes are focused on handling, with a redesigned chassis, and revisions to the suspension and brakes, plus some engine changes. You'll also notice all-new bodywork and graphics to give the bikes a new look. Interestingly, Honda has ported the changes over to both the CRF450R and its various versions, as well as the CRF250R, which is different than a lot of seasons where a brand will change a 450 first, and then the 250 the next year.

Our Kris Keefer got this brief summary of the changes for 2025

Updated main frame constructed of 70% new components to optimize rigidity and improve handling characteristics.

New subframe mounting point optimizes lateral rigidity and reduces energy transmission from the rear of the bike to the front.

The rigidity of the steering stem, triple clamps, outer fork tubes and front axle have all been revised to match the frame updates.

The fork features new springs, kit-fork-inspired Bending Control Valves, seals and oil for a consistent feel throughout the stroke while minimizing harsh feedback.

A new shock spring, reservoir, shaft, and oil seal contribute to a consistent stroke feel to match the fork updates.

The linkage has been updated to a one-piece structure that enhances rigidity, to improve tracking and stability performance. It also features a new leverage ratio that decreases pitching while improving bottoming resistance.

The front brake caliper has an updated piston and seals for consistent performance throughout the moto. It also features new machined accents.

The redesigned airbox provides a straighter pathway for airflow, improving throttle control and top-end power.

Increased crank rigidity enhances midrange torque.

The revised muffler and header-pipe design is straighter and smoother, improving acceleration.

New ECU maps offer smoother delivery while retaining strong torque and power throughout the rev range.

The redesigned bodywork features smooth, flat surfaces to promote freedom of movement and offer a large contact point for gripping the bike.

Rear-shock removal time has been cut in half by eliminating the need to remove the subframe in order to access the shock.

The following is a press release from Honda.

May 24, 2024 — PALA, Calif.

CRF450R, RWE, RX feature optimized chassis rigidity, smooth power delivery

All-new CRF250RWE includes premium components, like the CRF450RWE

Popular CRF250F, 125F, 110F and 50F trail bikes all return for 2025

Two weeks after Jett Lawrence's securing of the 2024 AMA Supercross Championship, and the day before he kicks off his defense of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship at Southern California's Fox Raceway, American Honda announced its entire line of 2025 CRF Performance and CRF Trail dirt bikes.

Honda's legendary CRF450R and CRF250R motocrossers have received extensive updates for 2025, based in part on development input from Team Honda HRC riders Jett and Hunter Lawrence. Revisions to these models' chasses result in optimized rigidity for a comfortable ride while maintaining precise handling, and engine updates result in strong but controllable power. These same updates are carried over to the closed-course off-road-focused CRF450RX and CRF250RX, as well as the premium-level CRF450RWE. And new for 2025, Honda is offering a 250 in the premium trim option—the CRF250RWE, based on the factory machines of Jo Shimoda and Chance Hymas.

"At Honda, the R&D processes of our production machines and our factory race bikes are closely intertwined," said Colin Miller, Assistant Manager of Public Relations at American Honda. "Over the past year and a half, Team Honda HRC has dominated in AMA Supercross and AMA Pro Motocross, and the progress in that realm has both benefited from and contributed to the development of our production CRF Performance motocrossers. For 2025, the CRF450R, CRF450RWE, CRF250R and all-new CRF250RWE are more capable than ever, and those advances also carry over to the CRF450RX and CRF250RX closed-course off-roaders. As we celebrate Jett Lawrence's AMA Supercross crown, and on the eve of his AMA Pro Motocross title defense, we're happy to unveil our 2025 dirt-bike lineup with our fans and customers. With the updates made to these models, and the important contributions of our race team, Honda's off-road success promises to continue."

Other models included in the announcement are the off-road-ready CRF450X (the winningest model in Baja 1000 history) and the CRF450RL dual-sport bike, as well as the CRF150R motocrosser. Also returning for 2025 is the entire CRF Trail family, including the CRF250F, CRF125F, CRF110F and CRF50F—a lineup that has welcomed legions of new riders to the world of dirt-bike riding.

The 2025 CRF motocross models will be displayed in Honda's vendor booth during tomorrow's Honda Fox Raceway National Motocross round in Southern California.

CRF450R

Motocross continues to evolve with new techniques and riding styles that enable riders to push the sport to new heights. Matching that evolution, the 2025 CRF450R makes important strides in handling characteristics, power delivery and suspension performance that allow riders to perform at their best, even when the track is at its worst. Several years in the making, this new model integrates input from factory HRC riders like Jett and Hunter Lawrence and five-time MXGP world champion Tim Gajser, as well as professional test riders. Many of its features have been developed and used in competition, during Jett Lawrence's perfect 2023 Pro Motocross season, his 2023 450 SuperMotocross championship, and his 2024 450 Supercross title. But this bike isn't just for the pros; Honda's engineers also considered feedback from customers and leading motocross media to deliver the most comprehensive package of performance and rideability to date.