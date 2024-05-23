Kitchen In, Hammaker and McAdoo Out for Pro Motocross Opener
Ahead of Saturday's AMA Pro Motocross Championship kickoff, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki has announced both Seth Hammaker and Cameron McAdoo will be sidelined following separate practice crashes this week. Maximus Vohland and Austin Forkner are already out for the opener (recovering from their respective injuries suffered during Monster Energy AMA Supercross), so this leaves Levi Kitchen as the only healthy rider for this weekend's Pro Motocross season opener. Kitchen finished a close second place in the 250SX West Region Championship and looks to be a title threat this summer aboard his Kawasaki KX250. The Washington native finished fifth in the 2023 250 Class Pro Motocross standings last summer.
McAdoo took to Instagram to explain he had a setback with his shoulder that will keep him out for the "opening rounds" of Pro Motocross.
"Hey everyone I wanted to give an update leading into the weekend. I was making good progress but had a setback from the shoulder injury I sustained in Nashville and I will unfortunately be missing the opening rounds of the Pro Motocross championship. I look forward seeing everyone out there as soon as possible. As always thank you everyone for the endless support!"
The following press release is from Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki:
Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Kitchen Ready to Carry Supercross Momentum to Pro Motocross Series
It’s time to head outdoors, and Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Levi Kitchen is prepped and ready to kick things off this Saturday as the Pro Motocross Championship gets underway. Round 1 looks to be beautiful at Fox Raceway in Pala, California. Historically, Kitchen has collected top-10 finishes at the Southern California venue, but the rider out of Washington is looking to make the start of the 2024 season his best yet. Unfortunately, Seth Hammaker and Cameron McAdoo won’t be lining up this weekend due to practice crashes leading into the opening round. Maximus Vohland and Austin Forkner are still in their recovery process from injuries earlier in the year.
Iain Southwell, Team Manager:
“It’s been a busy few weeks preparing for the outdoors. We had some bad luck with injuries, but Levi is excited to lead the team this weekend and hopefully can put us on the podium. He’s been looking great, and I know he’s eager to get lined up after a solid supercross season."