Kevin Moranz Racing Signs Justin Starling For 2025

The following press release is from Kevin Moranz Racing:

We are excited to announce that KMR is expanding to a two rider team and we have signed Justin Starling for 2025. Justin brings experience to the team while also understanding how to make a privateer program function which is key.

Justin Starling: “I am super excited to be joining KMR for the 2025 season. After years of running my own program, I saw what Kevin built in just one season and I knew it was what I need to get back in the main events consistently. The entire program is top tier and I am ready to get behind the gate come January 2025 on my KMR 450!”

Garin Buckles, CEO and founder of Champion Tool Storage, will continue to partner with us for the 2025 season and beyond. The Champion Tool Storage race rig will undergo further renovations, including a larger shop area and an extended canopy reaching 53 feet. These upgrades will enhance our presence for the expanded team and provide more space for VIPs and sponsor activations.

All levels of sponsorship are available this year. We specialize in tailoring partnership programs to meet the unique needs of our partners. For sponsorship inquiries, please email us at support@kevinmoranz.com or visit our website at kevinmoranz.com.