The opening round of the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place this Saturday in Southern California at Fox Raceway. Check out the report below for a look at who will miss the race due to injury.

450 Class



Christian Craig – Elbow | In

Craig will return for the season opener after ending his supercross season early to a nagging elbow injury.

Derek Drake – Back | Out

Drake is out with a lower back injury that flared up during supercross. He’s going to have surgery but hopes to be back for a few nationals at the end of the season.

Cullin Park – Wrist | In

Park will return to racing this weekend after dislocating his wrist in Detroit.

Aaron Plessinger – Elbow | In

Plessinger will return to racing this weekend after fracturing his elbow in Foxborough.

Eli Tomac – Thumb | Out

Tomac recently had surgery on his thumb after sustaining a Bennett Fracture and tearing some ligaments. The team is hoping to have him back for the final three or four nationals, as well as the SMX rounds.

Cooper Webb - Thumb | Out

Webb had been dealing with a torn UCL in his thumb since Birmingham. He toughed it out for supercross, but the injury worsened, and he was forced to have surgery. The team is hoping to have him back for the final three or four nationals, as well as the SMX rounds.