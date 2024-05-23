The opening round of the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place this Saturday in Southern California at Fox Raceway. Check out the report below for a look at who will miss the race due to injury.
450 Class
Christian Craig – Elbow | In
Craig will return for the season opener after ending his supercross season early to a nagging elbow injury.
Derek Drake – Back | Out
Drake is out with a lower back injury that flared up during supercross. He’s going to have surgery but hopes to be back for a few nationals at the end of the season.
Cullin Park – Wrist | In
Park will return to racing this weekend after dislocating his wrist in Detroit.
Aaron Plessinger – Elbow | In
Plessinger will return to racing this weekend after fracturing his elbow in Foxborough.
Eli Tomac – Thumb | Out
Tomac recently had surgery on his thumb after sustaining a Bennett Fracture and tearing some ligaments. The team is hoping to have him back for the final three or four nationals, as well as the SMX rounds.
Cooper Webb - Thumb | Out
Webb had been dealing with a torn UCL in his thumb since Birmingham. He toughed it out for supercross, but the injury worsened, and he was forced to have surgery. The team is hoping to have him back for the final three or four nationals, as well as the SMX rounds.
250 Class
Derek Kelley – Arm | In
Kelley missed this supercross season due to a broken arm. He’ll be back for Pro Motocross.
Michael Mosiman - Neck | Out
Mosiman sustained a neck injury and is consulting a specialist this week. He’s out for the season opener.
Max Vohland – Hip | Out
Vohland dislocated his hip during the supercross season and ended up having a very complicated recovery following surgery. He’s out for the opener.
Guillem Farres – Femur | Out
Farres broke his femur early in supercross and is still in rehab. There is no timetable on his return.
Austin Forkner – Spine, Scapula | Out
Forkner is out for the time being due to a bad crash in Arlington, in which he broke his L3 and L4 and scapula, injured his shoulder socket, and sustained bleeding/bruised lungs.
Devin Harriman – Back, Arm | Out
Harriman continues to recover after a big crash in Daytona left him with five broken ribs, a dislocated right wrist, broken scapula, bruised lung, and an injured T5 in his back. You can help him with his recovery by going to Road2Recovery.
Jeremy Martin – Concussion | Out
Martin is out for the season opener after suffering two concussions recently.
Cameron McAdoo – Shoulder | In
McAdoo broke his scapula and sustained a partial tear in one of his shoulder muscles in Nashville. He’ll be back for the season opener of Pro Motocross. He’s also got a new merch item available!
Jett Reynolds – Shoulder | In
Reynolds had surgery to repair a shoulder injury during supercross and will line up for action at Fox Raceway.
Stilez Robertson – Wrist | Out
Robertson is out of action for the time being as he recovers from a serious wrist injury. The team tells us that as of now there is no ETA for his return.
Dilan Schwartz – Wrist | In
Schwartz missed all supercross due to a broken right radius and two torn ligaments in his hand. He will return for Pro Motocross.